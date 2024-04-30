Q1 2024 LPL Financial Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Joining the call today are the President and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Arnold; and Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Operations; Matt Audette. Dan and Matt will offer introductory remarks, and then the call will be open to the questions.



The company would appreciate if analysts would limit themselves to 1 question and 1 follow-up, each. The company has posted its earnings press release and supplementary information on the Investor Relations section of the company's website, investor.lpl.com.



Today's call will include forward-looking statements, including statements about LPL financials, future financial and operating results, outlook, business strategies and plans as well as other opportunities and potential risks of management foresees. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current estimates and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or the timing of events to differ materially