Q1 2024 DigitalBridge Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to DigitalBridge Group Inc's first quarter 2024 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Severin White. You may begin, sir.



Severin White - DigitalBridge Group Inc - Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Digital bridges First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Speaking on the call today from the Company is Marc Ganzi, our CEO, and Tom Mayrhofer, our CFO.



I'll quickly cover the safe harbor. Some of the statements that we make today regarding our business operations and financial performance may be considered forward-looking and such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. All information discussed on this call is as of today, April 30th, 2024, and DigitalBridge does not intend and undertakes no duty to