On April 29, 2024, Mark Miller, President and Chief Operating Officer of Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has increased the insider's total purchases over the past year to 20,000 shares, with no recorded sales.

Goosehead Insurance Inc, a firm specializing in personal lines insurance, operates as a distributor offering its products through a network of agents and digital distribution channels. The company's shares were priced at $58.07 on the day of the transaction, bringing its market cap to approximately $1.44 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Goosehead Insurance Inc stands at 91.79, significantly above the industry median of 11.76. Despite this high ratio, the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88, based on a GF Value of $65.98.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, Goosehead Insurance Inc has seen a total of 7 insider buys and 58 insider sells. This recent purchase by the insider might indicate a positive outlook on the company's future performance.

This insider transaction provides an interesting data point for investors, especially considering the company's current valuation metrics and the recent trends in insider activities.

