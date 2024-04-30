On April 30, 2024, Telekom Deutsche, Director and 10% Owner of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), executed a sale of 379,340 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing a wide range of wireless voice and data services in the United States. The company's offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless voice and data services through its branded plans and mobile broadband services.

The shares were sold at a price of $163.95, valuing the transaction at a significant amount. Following this transaction, the insider's activities over the past year include a total of 15,139,899 shares sold and no shares purchased.

The company's market cap stands at approximately $192.38 billion, reflecting its substantial presence in the market.

Regarding valuation metrics, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.34, which compares to the industry median of 16.48. The stock's GF Value is set at $144.40, indicating that it is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14.

The insider transaction history for T-Mobile US Inc shows a pattern of 57 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, suggesting a trend among insiders that might be of interest to investors.

This recent sale by Telekom Deutsche continues the trend of insider selling at T-Mobile US Inc, which could be a point of analysis for stakeholders and potential investors.

