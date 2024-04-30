Release Date: April 30, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the drivers behind the 10% growth over market in E-Systems and the expected cadence for the rest of the year?

A: Jason M. Cardew, Senior VP & CFO of Lear Corporation, explained that the growth was driven by a combination of backlog and favorable production volumes on top platforms. For the rest of the year, the growth over market is expected to moderate to about 5 points.

Q: Could you provide details on the restructuring plans for the year, particularly in relation to European plant actions?

A: Jason M. Cardew noted that the restructuring is primarily focused on Europe, aiming to align operations with lower production volumes and reduce costs by shifting the manufacturing footprint from Eastern Europe to North Africa. The guidance for restructuring costs remains at $125 million for the year.

Q: How does the IDEA by Lear initiative fit into the company's automation strategy, and should we expect an increase in restructuring to implement this automation?

A: Raymond E. Scott, President & CEO, emphasized that IDEA by Lear is crucial for operational excellence and competitive advantage. The initiative will not significantly impact restructuring in the near term, as many labor changes will occur through natural attrition.

Q: Can you provide insights into the impact of automation on labor costs and the potential for margin expansion?

A: Jason M. Cardew discussed that automation is seen as a key enabler to achieve margin targets and offset wage inflation, rather than directly leading to significant margin expansion beyond the set targets.

Q: How are you managing the mix impacts and volume headwinds in the Seating segment, particularly in North America?

A: Jason M. Cardew addressed that negative platform mix and a substantial revenue impact were due to specific program roll-offs and unexpected volume reductions, such as the Audi Q5 strike. The company anticipates an improvement in growth over market as the year progresses, driven by the scaling up of the backlog.

Q: What is the outlook for customer production stability and efficiency throughout the year?

A: Raymond E. Scott noted improvements in production stability globally compared to previous years, with fewer disruptions expected moving forward.

