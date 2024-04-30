Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Through Economic Currents

Despite a net loss, LIND shows robust revenue growth and strategic expansions, setting a positive forecast for 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Company Revenue: $154 million, up $10 million or 7% from Q1 2023.
  • Lindblad Segment Revenue: $118.3 million, up $2.8 million or 2% from Q1 2023.
  • Land Experiences Segment Revenue: $35.3 million, up $7.4 million or 27% from Q1 2023.
  • Net Yield: $1,219 per available guest night, up 1% primarily due to higher pricing.
  • Occupancy: Decreased to 76% from 81% in Q1 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $21.6 million, down $5.6 million from Q1 2023.
  • Net Loss: $5.1 million or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $0.4 million or $0.01 per diluted share in Q1 2023.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $44 million, driven by increased cash received for future travel.
  • Free Cash Flow: $37 million.
  • Cash Position: Ended Q1 with $224 million, up $37 million from end of 2023.
  • 2024 Revenue Forecast: Between $610 million and $630 million.
  • 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Forecast: Between $88 million and $98 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How should we think about costs associated with the revised Disney agreement for the rest of the year?
A: Craig Felenstein, CFO, explained that the payments to National Geographic are now a flat royalty fee, which will fluctuate quarterly. The impact in Q1 is greater and will decrease in later quarters. The significant value from this partnership is expected in 2025 and beyond, leveraging Disney's distribution power.

Q: Can you discuss the acquisition announced this morning and the decision to use capital for this acquisition versus buying back shares?
A: Craig Felenstein, CFO, emphasized a balanced approach to capital deployment, highlighting that the acquisition was made at a favorable multiple, offering significant growth potential. He noted the importance of weighing future growth opportunities against the potential benefits of share buybacks.

Q: Were there any unexpected costs in Q1 that were not anticipated when guidance was given?
A: Craig Felenstein, CFO, mentioned that rising fuel prices were a headwind, but overall, they still feel comfortable with the guidance range provided earlier. The focus remains on filling the remaining 6% of capacity, which comes at a high margin.

Q: What is the strategy regarding the competitive pricing pressures in Antarctica?
A: Sven Lindblad, CEO, noted that despite competitive pressures, their bookings are strong. They have innovated by offering new programs like flights to Antarctica, which allow guests with less time to participate, thus differentiating their offerings without resorting to discounting.

Q: How do you balance the acquisition of land-based businesses with the decision to add new ships?
A: Sven Lindblad, CEO, explained that land acquisitions provide a counterbalance to the maritime business and offer different dynamics, such as fixed costs. The decision to add ships will depend on achieving higher occupancy and ensuring they are filling existing capacity efficiently before expanding.

Q: Can you provide insights into the cost pressures expected in the second half of the year?
A: Craig Felenstein, CFO, anticipates some cost mitigation, with credit card fees and some land company costs being higher in Q1. Improvements in margins in the land business and reduced currency impacts are expected to improve the cost structure in the latter part of the year.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.