Release Date: April 30, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more detail on the growth across the main businesses, branded checkout, unbranded and what we've been calling other? And on the strategy to reclaim growth or even divest some of those assets?

A: (Jamie S. Miller, CFO) Interest income on customer balances was the highest contributor to transaction margin growth. Branded checkout also grew profitably. We've been focused on PSP profitability, which will ramp over time. We saw better transaction and credit loss performance and a smaller drag from other smaller parts of the portfolio. (James Alexander Chriss, CEO) We're focusing on accelerating innovation, ensuring adoption, and cleaning up underperforming services. For example, we've made strategic pricing decisions in Xoom to turn it into a profitable, growing business.

Q: Could you revisit some of the initiatives around unbranded and your conviction in the timing around the impact from them on transaction margin? Also, how have discussions with Braintree merchants around pricing to value been going?

A: (James Alexander Chriss, CEO) We're ensuring we provide the best reliability and auth rates. We're now engaging in more strategic conversations with merchants about our end-to-end solutions and value-added services. These conversations are going well, though it will take time for large merchants to adopt. We're having deep discussions at our Customer 360 conference.

Q: Regarding Fastlane, could you discuss the mechanics of its integration and the expected uplift in terms of net take rates?

A: (James Alexander Chriss, CEO) Fastlane is showing promising early results, with an 80% conversion rate for returning users and 40% of unrecognized users opting in. We're focused on driving adoption and may initially be aggressive with pricing to ensure widespread use. Over time, we'll price to value. (Jamie S. Miller, CFO) Fastlane reinforces our value proposition for both branded and unbranded services, supporting strong pricing over time.

Q: Could you comment on the European Commission ruling to open up iPhone NFC hardware and whether this presents a competitive opening for PayPal in Europe?

A: (James Alexander Chriss, CEO) We aim to play in an omnichannel world and will take advantage of open NFC environments to provide a wallet in both Android and iPhone systems. We're ready to offer PayPal services for every purchase, adapting to the features available in each market.

Q: Can you discuss the transaction profit dollar growth expectations and any changes in your full-year expectations for branded payment volume growth?

A: (Jamie S. Miller, CFO) Q1 benefited from several tailwinds that may not be as significant later in the year. We expect transaction margin dollar growth to be slightly positive for the year. Branded revenue trends should be consistent with last year, with a slight decline in take rate due to a mix shift towards large enterprise.

Q: Can you provide more insights into the drags from the smaller parts of the portfolio on transaction margin dollars and the scaling opportunities for balance-funded Venmo transactions?

A: (Jamie S. Miller, CFO) Smaller parts of the portfolio are declining but at a slower rate. Some products are in maintenance mode, reducing the drag over time. (James Alexander Chriss, CEO) We're focusing on increasing Pay with Venmo and improving transaction margins through better risk models and AI. We're also enhancing customer experiences to encourage more use of Venmo for payments.

Q: What are the competitive advantages PayPal still holds in the market, particularly to grow branded?

A: (James Alexander Chriss, CEO) PayPal targets the 60% of the market that does not use any mark, leveraging our strong brand and product suite. We're improving our app and checkout experiences and expanding into omnichannel offerings. We aim to provide a seamless PayPal experience for every purchase, leveraging our comprehensive suite of services.

