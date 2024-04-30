Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Performance Amid Market Challenges

Discover how TMHC achieved robust financial results and strategic growth in a fluctuating economic environment.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: $190 million
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.75 per diluted share
  • Revenue: Homebuilding revenue of $1.6 billion
  • Gross Margin: Home closings gross margin of 24%
  • Home Deliveries: 2,731 homes delivered
  • Average Home Closing Price: Approximately $599,000
  • Annual Home Delivery Guidance: Raised to approximately 12,500 homes
  • Backlog: Over 6,200 homes
  • Net Sales Orders: Increased 29% year-over-year
  • Monthly Sales Pace: 3.7% per community
  • Financial Services Revenue: $47 million with a gross margin of 46.5%
  • Share Repurchases: 1.5 million shares for $92 million
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the pace of sales for first-time buyers and the impact of rising rates as the quarter progressed?
A: (Sheryl Denise Palmer - Chairman, President & CEO) The pace for first-time buyers was strong, up significantly year-over-year. Despite rising rates towards the end of the quarter, the impact on conventional buyers was modest, with a slight increase in DTI and monthly payments. However, FHA buyers, with lower average incomes, would see more significant impacts on their payments and DTI ratios if rates rose to 7.5%.

Q: How have incentives trended in the quarter, and what are your expectations going forward?
A: (Sheryl Denise Palmer - Chairman, President & CEO) Year-over-year, incentives have decreased meaningfully, and quarter-over-quarter, they were modestly up. Incentives tend to correlate with interest rates. The guidance assumes that incentives will remain manageable, depending on rate movements.

Q: Can you discuss the factors behind the improvement in underwritten gross margins over the past four years?
A: (Erik Heuser - Executive VP & Chief Corporate Operations Officer) The improvement is attributed to more self-development of land, operational efficiencies due to scale, and general market efficiencies. The company's focus on self-developing land off-balance sheet has contributed to higher expected gross margins.

Q: What trends are you seeing in the availability and cost of off-balance sheet capital for land development?
A: (Erik Heuser - Executive VP & Chief Corporate Operations Officer) The cost of capital varies by the type of arrangement, such as joint ventures, land banking, and seller financing. Overall, the blended cost remains attractive, supporting the company's strategy of off-balance sheet land development.

Q: How is the Florida market performing, especially given recent concerns about a slowing market there?
A: (Sheryl Denise Palmer - Chairman, President & CEO) Florida had a strong quarter, with consistent traffic and conversions. The more affordable segments, like in Orlando, required more effort to close deals, but overall, the market remains healthy.

Q: Could you provide insights into the acquisition of Pyatt Builders and its strategic fit for entering the Indianapolis market?
A: (Sheryl Denise Palmer - Chairman, President & CEO) The acquisition was strategically fitting and financially accretive, with no goodwill involved. Indianapolis was chosen for its market size, availability of finished lots, and a strong veteran management team. The market's low volatility and affordability are aligned with Taylor Morrison's portfolio strategy.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.