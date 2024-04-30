Release Date: April 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you update us on your industrial channels within Safety and Industrial? Are they generally to the point where you have better visibility and destocking is mostly over?

A: (Michael F. Roman - 3M Company - Chairman & CEO) Yes, inventory in the channels has been reducing, partly due to improving supply chains and a cautious outlook due to mixed industrial markets. Industrial Adhesives and Tapes and Personal Safety are seeing slight growth, indicating some recovery, though the outlook remains mixed with some markets like automotive aftermarket and industrial specialties experiencing declines.

Q: Regarding the electronics business, can you parse out the inventory benefit you're seeing? What other products are driving end-market demand for electronics at this point?

A: (Michael F. Roman - 3M Company - Chairman & CEO) The growth in the electronics segment is significantly driven by spec-in wins on mobile platforms, preparing for demand in Q2. The inventory aspect is about filling into the value chain of OEMs, but the larger part is from spec-in wins, particularly in mobile devices like phones.

Q: On the topic of PFAS, how are you managing the transition away from PFAS-containing products, and what alternatives are being considered?

A: (Michael F. Roman - 3M Company - Chairman & CEO) The transition involves working with customers to find alternatives, which include sourcing PFAS from other suppliers or finding similar non-PFAS chemistries. 3M is exiting PFAS entirely and not moving into other persistent chemistries, focusing instead on discontinuing PFAS use in our products and redesigning them.

Q: Could you provide more details on the geographic prioritization strategy and its impact on the portfolio? What are the benefits and timeline for this initiative?

A: (Monish D. Patolawala - 3M Company - President & CFO) The geographic prioritization allows for better focus and prioritization, leading to benefits like better sales growth in other products, improved inventory management, and margin improvement. The initiative involves exiting some markets and is expected to have a slight drag on top line in the short term but is structurally beneficial in the long term.

Q: What is the guidance on insurance recoveries related to PFAS and Combat Arms liabilities, and when might these offsets begin to impact financials?

A: (Monish D. Patolawala - 3M Company - President & CFO) 3M believes it is eligible for insurance payments related to PFAS and Combat Arms liabilities and has notified providers. The process includes arbitration for recoveries, which takes time, but the company is actively working on it and will update as progress is made.

Q: Can you clarify the adjusted free cash flow definition used to determine the dividend payout ratio?

A: (Monish D. Patolawala - 3M Company - President & CFO) Adjusted free cash flow for dividend calculations excludes significant items like litigation expenses, PFAS exit costs, and costs related to the Solventum spin-off. These adjustments are detailed in the company's financial disclosures, and the payout ratio is based on this adjusted free cash flow.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.