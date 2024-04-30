LendingTree Inc (TREE) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Advances

Discover how LendingTree Inc (TREE) achieved significant growth in its insurance and consumer segments, and secured a major new loan commitment in the first quarter of 2024.

Summary
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 48% year-over-year.
  • Insurance Segment Revenue and VMD: Grew 11% year-over-year.
  • Consumer Segment Small Business Revenue: Increased 24% sequentially.
  • Home Segment Performance: Continues at trough levels due to high mortgage rates and low home supply.
  • New Loan Commitment: Secured $175 million from Apollo Funds.
  • Leverage Forecast: Expected to be four times or less post-2025 convertible notes retirement.
Release Date: April 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you help us understand the rate environment assumptions in your mid-single digit revenue growth forecast for the year?
A: Douglas Lebda, CEO of LendingTree Inc, clarified that the company's revenue guidance does not incorporate assumptions about macroeconomic factors such as rate cuts. The guidance is based on current stable conditions continuing, with no significant macroeconomic improvements expected.

Q: What gives you the confidence to increase marketing investments in the consumer and insurance segments now?
A: Douglas Lebda explained that seeing increasing demand in these segments justifies the increased marketing spend, even if it comes at a lower margin. This approach is expected to drive higher revenue and VMD across multiple product categories.

Q: Can you discuss the stable lending environment and your confidence in leaning back into it, especially in the insurance segment?
A: Scott Peyree, COO and President of Marketplace, noted that the lending environment has stabilized, with no further tightening of underwriting standards by partners. This stability allows LendingTree to increase marketing efforts and improve operational efficiencies, which in turn supports revenue growth.

Q: How should we view the outlook for the insurance segment over the next 12 to 18 months?
A: Scott Peyree described the insurance segment as entering a potential super cycle, with broad-based growth across carrier partners and product categories. This growth is supported by a return to profitability among carriers and a high demand for insurance policies, driven by recent premium increases.

Q: What are the main drivers behind the increased revenue guidance for the year, particularly in the insurance segment?
A: Trent Ziegler, CFO, attributed the increased revenue guidance primarily to the insurance segment's performance, which has exceeded expectations. The segment is benefiting from expanded budgets and geographies among partners.

Q: Could you provide more details on the expected performance of the home equity and mortgage segments?
A: Scott Peyree indicated that while the mortgage segment continues to face challenges due to high rates, the home equity segment is expected to drive growth, benefiting from increased consumer interest in leveraging home equity for financial needs.

