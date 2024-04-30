Release Date: April 30, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide more color on the recent changes in CapEx and project starts?

A: Brad Barber, CEO of H&E Equipment Services, explained that current utilization is running ahead of the first quarter average, showing positive incremental growth. He noted that while CapEx has been reduced, it aligns with industry standards and reflects a prudent approach given the moderating pace of growth. The company remains optimistic about having an outstanding year despite these adjustments.

Q: How are record margins on equipment sales reconciled with lower utilization rates?

A: CEO Brad Barber clarified that the company continues to sell older fleet segments at high margins, capitalizing on strong used equipment markets. This strategy is not about pulling forward sales but making opportunistic sales decisions based on market conditions and the age of the equipment.

Q: Can you discuss your capital allocation strategy between growth CapEx and shareholder returns?

A: Brad Barber emphasized the company's commitment to maintaining its dividend and generating substantial free cash flow. While share repurchases are always considered, the focus remains on growth through acquisitions and organic expansion, aligning with the company's long-term strategic goals.

Q: Are there specific end markets or regions driving the current business dynamics?

A: John Engquist, Lead Independent Director, highlighted strength in data centers, non-building infrastructure projects like roads and bridges, and renewable energy sectors such as solar and wind. These projects are providing robust business opportunities across the company's operational footprint.

Q: What are the expectations for rental rates going forward?

A: The company anticipates rental rates to be flat to slightly up. Despite lower utilization impacting the ability to raise rates, large projects tend to have more aggressive pricing, which could influence rate performance positively in the latter half of the year.

Q: Is there any concern about competitors reducing prices or engaging in irrational pricing strategies to gain business?

A: CEO Brad Barber noted discipline across the industry regarding pricing and CapEx guidance. While some aggressive pricing has been observed on mega-projects, the company remains selective, focusing on maintaining healthy margins and disciplined growth.

