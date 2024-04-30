Release Date: April 30, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the main factors contributing to the decline in restaurant foot traffic, and how is Sysco addressing these challenges?

A: (Kevin P. Hourican - Sysco Corporation - President, CEO & Director) The decline in restaurant foot traffic is attributed to high menu prices impacting consumer affordability. Sysco is addressing this by negotiating better costs with suppliers, offering Sysco brand alternatives, and providing value-added services to help restaurants reduce labor costs. Despite the traffic decline, Sysco achieved a 2.7% enterprise sales growth and a 2.9% increase in USFS volumes.

Q: Can you elaborate on Sysco's focus areas to improve local case growth and overall expense management?

A: (Kevin P. Hourican - Sysco Corporation - President, CEO & Director) Sysco plans to enhance local case growth by hiring approximately 400 sales professionals by year-end, improving sales force performance management, updating sales compensation, and leveraging total team selling. For expense management, Sysco is focusing on supply chain productivity, which includes improving labor productivity and transportation metrics.

Q: How is Sysco's international business performing, and what are the future plans for this segment?

A: (Kevin P. Hourican - Sysco Corporation - President, CEO & Director) Sysco's international segment saw a 4.5% top-line growth and a 63.4% increase in adjusted operating income. The company plans to leverage its global operating model to share best practices across countries and drive profit improvement. Sysco views the international market as a significant growth catalyst.

Q: What are Sysco's strategies for dealing with the current economic environment and ensuring continued growth?

A: (Kenny K. Cheung - Sysco Corporation - CFO & Executive VP) Sysco is focusing on margin management and cost reduction, expecting to generate over $120 million in cost savings for FY '24. The company is also capitalizing on synergies from recent acquisitions and maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation, ensuring shareholder returns through repurchases and dividends.

Q: How is Sysco handling the integration of recent acquisitions, and what are the expectations from these mergers?

A: (Kevin P. Hourican - Sysco Corporation - President, CEO & Director) Sysco is focused on integrating and realizing synergies from recent acquisitions such as the Edward Don transaction. The company is seeing early post-acquisition synergies and expects these to be accretive to the enterprise.

Q: What measures is Sysco taking to enhance its sales force effectiveness and customer acquisition strategies?

A: (Kevin P. Hourican - Sysco Corporation - President, CEO & Director) Sysco is increasing its sales force by hiring 400 new sales professionals, enhancing sales training, and improving performance management. The company is also adjusting its sales compensation model to better align with Sysco's goals and incentivize top performers.

