Release Date: April 30, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you help us understand the cadence for the mid-single digits growth, especially considering the strong performance in the fire segment and the supply chain issues in other businesses?

A: (Steven C. Blanco - President, COO & Director) The first quarter showed improvement month-over-month in demand, despite mixed industrial markets. The detection business and fire service have solid fundamentals and a strong pipeline, giving confidence for the remainder of the year.

Q: Can you discuss the International margins, which have seen some decline? Should we still consider this business as a mid-teen EBIT business?

A: (Lee B. McChesney - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer) The International growth was mixed, with good performance in Europe and the Middle East but challenges in Asia, particularly China. Despite the first quarter's margin pressures, the outlook remains mid-single-digit growth with expected margin improvements.

Q: Could you provide more details on the supply chain challenges mentioned?

A: (Steven C. Blanco - President, COO & Director) The supply chain has improved significantly compared to previous years, with current challenges more about timing and less severe than before. Issues in fall protection and detection were noted, but the situation is manageable and not as critical as past component shortages.

Q: What are the expectations for the fire safety business, particularly with the Air Force contracts?

A: (Steven C. Blanco - President, COO & Director) The first tranche of the Air Force contract was completed in Q1, and a second tranche is expected later in the year. The international fire safety market also shows promise with a strong pipeline and upcoming large orders.

Q: How are the new products, like the 1836 helmet and FL5000, performing in the market?

A: (Steven C. Blanco - President, COO & Director) The 1836 helmet has received a very positive response, particularly for its comfort and balance. The FL5000 flame detector is expected to be a significant advancement, especially for renewable energy markets like hydrogen.

Q: Can you provide insights into the company-level gross margins and the impact of productivity efforts?

A: (Lee B. McChesney - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer) The gross margin for Q1 was strong, and the company aims to sustain margins between 47% and 48%. Productivity efforts, new product development, and balanced price/inflation dynamics are expected to support margin expansion.

