Release Date: April 30, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the trends and outlook for industrial distribution, given its significant influence?

A: (Richard G. Kyle, President, CEO & Director) Distribution markets were slightly stronger than expected, with a modest year-on-year decline and flat to slightly down inventory levels in the channel. The trend is expected to continue throughout the year, with Q2 also facing tough comparisons but improving in the second half.

Q: Could you provide updates on the integration and performance of the larger bolt-ons from last year's acquisitions?

A: (Richard G. Kyle, President, CEO & Director) The integration of ARB, Nadella, and Rosa Sistemi into the bearing and linear businesses has progressed well, with significant margin improvements and cost efficiencies. Lagersmit, Des-Case, and iMECH, which have lighter operational integration, are performing well despite market headwinds.

Q: How is the current diversification strategy helping to maintain margins despite revenue declines?

A: (Richard G. Kyle, President, CEO & Director) The diversification across renewable, automation, industrial services, and other sectors is improving each year, helping to sustain margins even in a low growth environment. This strategy is expected to enable Timken to outgrow industrial production by at least 100 basis points.

Q: What are the expectations for organic growth in Q3 and the second half of the year?

A: (Philip D. Fracassa, Executive VP, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer) Organic revenue is expected to flatten out in the second half of the year, with Q3 potentially seeing slight improvements or remaining flat due to easier comparisons.

Q: Can you elaborate on the changes in outlook for heavy industries and automation?

A: (Philip D. Fracassa, Executive VP, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer) The outlook for heavy industries improved slightly due to better project spending in Q1, while the outlook for automation was adjusted down mainly due to weaker conditions in Western Europe.

Q: Why was the free cash flow guidance unchanged despite raising the earnings outlook?

A: (Philip D. Fracassa, Executive VP, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer) The free cash flow guidance remained unchanged due to the expected increase in working capital associated with slightly higher revenue projections, balancing the improvements in earnings.

