Release Date: April 30, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is your perspective on the West Coast refining margins, especially given the shutdowns in the area?

A: (Rick D. Hessling - Chief Commercial Officer) The market in California is fundamentally short on gasoline and long on diesel. Gasoline inventories are currently tight, below the 5-year average, which supports strong margins. This scenario is expected to persist through the summer.

Q: Can you comment on the return of capital and the recent buyback activities?

A: (Michael J. Hennigan - CEO & Director) The $2.2 billion buyback this quarter reflects our ongoing commitment to returning capital to shareholders, evidenced by an additional $5 billion share repurchase authorization. The quarter-to-quarter variability should not be seen as a change in our commitment.

Q: How do global capacity constraints and demand projections for 2025 influence your outlook?

A: (Michael J. Hennigan - CEO & Director) With global supply remaining constrained and demand expected to grow by 1.2 to 2 million barrels per day, we anticipate that the refining environment will remain robust, potentially extending into 2025.

Q: What impact did the extensive turnaround activities in Q1 have on operations, and how does this position you for the rest of the year?

A: (Maryann T. Mannen - President) The significant turnaround activities, the largest in MPC's history, were strategically planned to enhance asset reliability and performance, positioning us to operate near full capacity for the summer driving season.

Q: How does the Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) impact your operations, particularly on the West Coast?

A: (Rick D. Hessling - Chief Commercial Officer) The TMX provides us with increased access to Canadian crude, benefiting our refineries in the Pacific Northwest and Los Angeles. We anticipate blending heavy Canadian crude with lighter grades due to sulfur limitations.

Q: What are your expectations for MPLX's contribution to MPC, especially in terms of cash flow and strategic growth?

A: (Michael J. Hennigan - CEO & Director) MPLX is expected to continue growing its cash distributions, which already cover MPC's dividend and a significant portion of our capital program. This strategic relationship enhances MPC's value and supports our capital return commitments.

These highlights from Marathon Petroleum Corp's Q1 2024 earnings call provide insights into the company's strategic operations, market outlook, and financial strategies, particularly in response to current industry dynamics and future projections.

