PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Insights and Financial Performance

Explore key financial outcomes, strategic initiatives, and management's vision for future growth in PotlatchDeltic's latest earnings call.

Summary
  • Total Adjusted EBITDA: $30 million in Q1 2024.
  • Timberlands Segment Adjusted EBITDA: $35 million in Q1 2024.
  • Wood Products Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Breakeven in Q1 2024, improved from a $6 million loss in Q4 2023.
  • Real Estate Segment Adjusted EBITDA: $6 million in Q1 2024.
  • Harvest Volume: 1.9 million tons in Q1 2024.
  • Waldo Sawmill Project: $131 million investment, expected to increase capacity by 85 million board feet and generate $25 million incremental EBITDA annually post-completion.
  • Rural Real Estate Sales: 800 acres sold at nearly $3,100 per acre.
  • Residential Lot Sales: 24 lots at an average price of $120,000 per lot.
  • Solar Land Sales and Leases: Valued at nearly $200 million on a net present value basis.
  • Carbon Credit Initiative: Expected to generate over 500,000 carbon credits in the first year.
  • Timberland M&A: Acquired 16,000 acres for $31 million, approximately $900 per acre.
  • Share Repurchase Authorization: $125 million remaining of a $200 million authorization.
  • Total Liquidity: $479 million, including $180 million in cash and availability on undrawn revolver.
  • Capital Expenditures: $14 million in Q1 2024, with full-year expectation of $100 to $110 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 30, 2024

Release Date: April 30, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss capital allocation and supporting the dividend, especially considering the stock is trading at a near record discount to NAV?
A: Eric Cremers, President and CEO, emphasized the priority of maintaining an investment-grade balance sheet and the near-sacrosanct nature of dividends. He mentioned that share repurchases become more attractive when the stock price is low, but M&A and investing in mills are also key considerations. The decision on debt paydown will depend on refinancing costs compared to other capital allocation options.

Q: Are you surprised by the lack of capacity curtailments in the lumber industry given the current market conditions?
A: Eric Cremers noted that many mills are currently operating below breakeven, which could lead to more curtailments soon, especially with upcoming increases in duties on Canadian lumber.

Q: Could you provide insights into your operating rate in lumber for Q1 and how your order books are trending?
A: Eric Cremers explained that despite breakeven EBITDA, their mills are running at full capacity because they are efficient and still profitable at the mill level. The order books are kept intentionally short in anticipation of better market conditions, allowing them to sell at higher prices later.

Q: What are your expectations for lumber prices and sawlog prices in Q2?
A: Eric Cremers expects lumber prices to improve and sawlog prices to increase by about 6% in Q2, driven by seasonal factors and market dynamics.

Q: Can you discuss the visibility and expectations for lot sales in your real estate segment, particularly in the Sonoma Valley community?
A: Wayne Wasechek, CFO, indicated that lot availability is closely managed to align with market demand, with more lots expected to come to market in the latter half of the year as new sub-developments are completed.

Q: What is the current state of the timberlands market for M&A, and how are you positioning for potential opportunities?
A: Eric Cremers described the market as relatively quiet with high demand for quality timberland but few high-quality assets available. He highlighted the company's readiness to engage in transactions that offer strategic value, reflecting a disciplined approach to M&A.

These insights from the Q&A session provide a comprehensive overview of PotlatchDeltic's strategic priorities, operational status, and market outlook, reflecting the management's focus on maintaining financial stability while strategically positioning for growth and shareholder value enhancement.



