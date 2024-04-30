Clorox Co (CLX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Wins Amid Challenges

Despite supply setbacks, Clorox reports a robust fiscal outlook with regained market share and positive margin trends.

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Summary
  • Sales: Lower than expected due to slower supply recovery in some businesses.
  • Gross Margin: Higher, benefited from margin transformation program and modest environment.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): Finished ahead of expectations despite lower sales.
  • Market Share: Regained nearly 90% of lost market share, with expectations to progress further in Q4.
  • Service Levels: Normalized, supporting brand investment and volume growth potential.
  • Gross Margin Target: Positioned to exceed the original target for the fiscal year.
  • Strategic Actions: Completed divestiture of Argentina business, supporting portfolio evolution for consistent, profitable growth.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the expected 4Q organic sales growth and its implications for future growth?
A: Linda Rendle, CEO & Chairman of Clorox, explained that Q4 plans include fully restoring distribution lost due to the cyberattack and returning to normal merchandising levels. Kevin Jacobsen, CFO, added that improving volume trends and increased trade spending are expected, which should lead to flat to slightly down organic sales growth in Q4, aligning with the annual growth target of about 1%.

Q: What areas of the portfolio experienced slower supply recovery impacting Q3, and what gives you confidence in consumer return?
A: Linda Rendle noted that Glad and Litter faced supply challenges longer than anticipated, affecting Q3 sales. However, these were resolved by the end of Q3, setting a positive outlook for Q4. She expressed confidence in regaining consumer trust and market share due to restored distribution and inventory levels.

Q: Regarding the increase in gross margin and the outlook for fiscal 2025, how do you see the impact of commodity prices?
A: Kevin Jacobsen mentioned that while the plan for fiscal 2025 is still being developed, they expect to continue expanding margins. The divestiture of the Argentina business, which was margin dilutive, and ongoing margin transformation efforts are expected to offset potential moderate cost inflation.

Q: How are you addressing the challenges in sales delivery and competitive dynamics in key divisions?
A: Linda Rendle acknowledged that Q3 sales were below expectations due to supply constraints in key businesses like Glad and Litter. However, she reassured that these issues were resolved by the end of Q3, and robust plans are in place for Q4 to fully supply and meet increased demand.

Q: Can you discuss the long-term outlook for the International business following the divestiture of the Argentina business?
A: Linda Rendle highlighted that while the Argentina business was part of their growth strategy, its high volatility led to its divestiture to stabilize and improve profitability. The focus will remain on growing stable and predictable markets like the Middle East and maintaining growth in other international markets.

Q: What is the expected impact of the Argentina business divestiture on financials going forward?
A: Kevin Jacobsen explained that the exit from the Argentina market, which was below the company's average gross margin, would positively impact overall margins. The absence of this business will remove associated FX and inflation impacts, simplifying financial management and potentially improving profitability.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.