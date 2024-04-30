Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Shifts and Strategic Decisions

Insights into adjusted earnings, loan portfolio growth, and strategic capital deployment amidst evolving market conditions.

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Summary
  • Adjusted Net Income: $117 million, down 8% from Q1 2023.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $9.28, a decrease of 4% from Q1 2023.
  • Forecasted Collection Rates: Decrease led to a $31 million reduction in net cash flows from loans, a 0.3% drop.
  • Loan Portfolio Growth: Unit dollar volumes up 24.1% and 20.2%; loan balance increased by 12% (GAAP) and 16% (adjusted).
  • Initial Spread on Loans: Increased to 22% from 21% in Q1 2023.
  • Average Cost of Debt: Rose from 5% to 7% due to higher interest rates and new financing activities.
  • Common Shares Outstanding: Decreased by approximately 728,000 shares or 6% due to stock repurchases.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss the factors contributing to the slowdown in April unit volume to 11% from 24% in the first quarter?
A: Kenneth S. Booth, CEO, President & Director of Credit Acceptance Corporation, explained that the slowdown might be due to tougher comparisons from the previous periods and not necessarily a significant change in the competitive environment.

Q: What usually prompts competitors who have pulled back from the market to re-enter?
A: Kenneth S. Booth noted that re-entering the market is a significant decision for competitors, likely requiring stabilization of their business and better access to funding before considering a return.

Q: Can you provide insights into the elevated share buyback activity noted in the quarter?
A: Kenneth S. Booth mentioned that the company had raised substantial capital in late 2023 and completed a $500 million securitization in the first quarter, allowing them to feel comfortable using some of that capital for share buybacks.

Q: What are the reasons behind the 5.4% decrease in forecasted collection percentage for the 2022 vintage?
A: Kenneth S. Booth attributed the decrease to several factors, including the highly competitive environment when those loans were originated, peak vehicle valuations at the time, and the impact of inflation on subprime consumers, which has increased costs significantly over the past few years.

Q: How has the competitive landscape affected your business operations recently?
A: Kenneth S. Booth remarked that there hasn't been a material change in the competitive environment, suggesting that the company's current strategies and operations continue to perform as expected despite external competitive pressures.

Q: What is the company's preferred use of capital in terms of loan origination and share repurchases?
A: Kenneth S. Booth clarified that while loan origination remains a priority, the significant capital generated allows for flexibility in capital deployment, including share buybacks as seen in the recent quarter.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.