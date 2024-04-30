Release Date: April 30, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Regarding the first polymer center recently opened, how is it tracking versus initial expectations? Any surprises?

A: Jon Vander Ark, President, CEO & Director of Republic Services, noted that the polymer center opened a month later than expected due to permitting and infrastructure issues, but its core operations are exceeding expectations. The recycled PET flake produced is considered extremely high quality by customers.

Q: Can you update us on the margin upside potential for US Ecology once systems are fully integrated?

A: Jon Vander Ark mentioned targeting a 25% EBITDA margin in the midterm, driven by customer mix optimization, pricing adjustments, revenue growth through cross-selling, IT investments, and better labor utilization.

Q: Could you provide the weather impact on volume in the quarter?

A: Brian M. DelGhiaccio, Executive VP & CFO, estimated a 50 basis point drag on total volume performance due to weather, accounting for about half of the volume decline.

Q: With strong core pricing this quarter, do you expect this trend to continue, and has the inflationary backdrop influenced this?

A: Jon Vander Ark acknowledged that core pricing modestly exceeded expectations and anticipates a potential extension of higher pricing if inflation remains persistent.

Q: How is the cross-sell progressing in the environmental solutions business, and what is the incremental revenue gained?

A: Jon Vander Ark reported strong progress, with the pipeline growing beyond the previously mentioned $150 million, spread over a couple of years as opportunities develop.

Q: What are the drivers behind the $60 million revenue opportunity in recycling mentioned in the prepared remarks?

A: Brian M. DelGhiaccio clarified that the opportunity is linked to fees from contamination in recycling, aided by AI deployment that improves identification of overages and contamination.

