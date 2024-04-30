Inari Medical Inc (NARI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Expansion

Despite a challenging market, Inari Medical reports significant revenue growth and strategic advancements in international markets.

  • Q1 2024 Revenue: $143.2 million, up 23.3% year-over-year
  • Global VT Revenue: $137.2 million, up 20.3% year-over-year
  • Emerging Therapies Revenue: $6 million, up 184.5% year-over-year
  • International Revenue: $9.5 million, up 120% year-over-year
  • Gross Margin: 86.8%, down from 88.2% year-over-year
  • Operating Expenses: $141.5 million, up from $107.8 million year-over-year
  • R&D Expenses: $26.9 million, up 21.8% year-over-year
  • SG&A Expenses: $103.1 million, up 20.3% year-over-year
  • GAAP Operating Loss: $17.2 million, compared to $5.3 million year-over-year
  • Net Loss: $24.2 million, compared to $2.2 million year-over-year
  • Net Loss Per Share: $0.42, compared to $0.04 year-over-year
  • Cash and Investments: $102 million at the end of Q1 2024
  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: Raised to $592.5 million to $602.5 million
Release Date: April 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q: Can you confirm the US core VTE sales of about $128 million, and how does this align with the 20% market growth mentioned?
A: Andrew Hykes, CEO: Yes, the US VTE sales align with our expectations of market growth, which is defined as mechanical thrombectomy for VTEs growing around 20%. We remain the clear market leader and are confident in our continued leadership due to our purpose-built solutions, high-quality data, and strong commercial engine.

Q: Can you provide more specifics on the DVT versus PE market share?
A: Andrew Hykes, CEO: We observed robust growth in VTE across both PE and DVT, with balanced growth in both franchises. Despite competitive dynamics, we are the clear and dominant market leader in the PV side and maintain a strong lead in the DVT side.

Q: Regarding the guidance raise, can you elaborate on where this is coming from?
A: Andrew Hykes, CEO: The guidance raise reflects the strength and momentum across all three parts of the business: VTE, emerging therapies, and international markets. This includes a $5 million beat and a $10 million raise at the midpoint, reflecting our strong performance and expectations for continued robust growth.

Q: With new competitors entering the market, how do you view the impact on your business?
A: Andrew Hykes, CEO: Despite new entrants, we remain the clear market leader. We are actively competing and expect to continue leading due to our superior technology and data. New entrants might help in market development, which is beneficial for expanding the overall market and patient impact.

Q: Can you discuss the international expansion, particularly in China and Japan?
A: Andrew Hykes, CEO: We continue to see strong growth internationally, led by Western Europe and increasingly significant contributions from other regions. We are on track to enter the China and Japan markets later this year, which will further our international presence and patient impact.

Q: What are the expectations for the Peerless data readout in terms of its impact on clinical practice and guidelines?
A: Thomas Tu, Chief Medical Officer: The Peerless trial, comparing FlowTriever to catheter-directed thrombolysis, is expected to reiterate the benefits of our therapy and drive a shift in clinical practice towards mechanical thrombectomy. This high-quality data should influence guidelines to increasingly recognize the value of our approach.

