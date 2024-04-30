Release Date: April 30, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights into the divergence between recruited assets and net new asset trends this quarter?

A: (Dan Hogan Arnold - President, CEO & Director) The 5% organic growth in Q1 was slightly below expectations due to the timing of onboarding recruited assets and two acquired practices departing in January. Despite these factors, underlying business drivers remain strong, setting a positive outlook for the remainder of the year. The record level of recruiting and the lowest adviser attrition in years contribute to a solid foundation for future growth.

Q: How are competitive dynamics and economics, such as transition assistance, impacting the recruiting environment?

A: (Dan Hogan Arnold - President, CEO & Director) The competitive landscape remains stable with priorities for advisers unchanged, focusing on capabilities, technology, and service. Transition assistance rates have also remained stable, supporting LPL's strong positioning across various affiliation models. This stability, combined with LPL's differentiated value proposition, positions the company well to sustain industry-leading win rates and market share.

Q: Could you discuss the liquidity and succession business, its current size, and its expected impact on organic growth targets?

A: (Matthew Jon Audette - CFO & Head of Business Operations) The liquidity and succession solution is strategically valuable, offering compelling economics with potential capacity for 30 to 40 deals per year. The financials are attractive, with deals typically in the $10 million to $20 million range and doubling the ROA of acquired firms. This solution not only supports LPL's existing advisers but also serves as a growth catalyst by attracting external advisers.

Q: What are the expectations for promotional expenses related to the onboarding of Prudential and other large institutions?

A: (Matthew Jon Audette - CFO & Head of Business Operations) For the Prudential onboarding, LPL anticipates $325 million in total expenses, with $200 million allocated to technology and $125 million to onboarding and integration costs. The majority of these costs will be incurred in the current year, significantly impacting promotional expenses.

Q: How is the Pru custom-built platform expected to impact LPL's offerings to other enterprise clients?

A: (Dan Hogan Arnold - President, CEO & Director) The platform developed for Prudential includes novel features like integrating a manufacturer's suite of products with LPL's offerings and an integrated operating platform that enhances operational efficiency. These capabilities are expected to be attractive to other large institutions, potentially opening new markets for LPL.

Q: Can you provide an update on client cash levels and expectations going forward, especially in light of current market conditions?

A: (Matthew Jon Audette - CFO & Head of Business Operations) Client cash levels have shown stability, with balances growing by over $1 billion in April, excluding seasonal impacts from taxes and advisory fees. This stability is expected to continue, with cash levels aligning closely with market deployment and organic growth.

