LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Recruiting and Strong Financial Performance

Explore key insights from LPLA's Q1 2024 earnings, including record recruited assets and robust growth in net new assets.

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Assets: Increased to $1.4 trillion.
  • Organic Net New Assets: $17 billion in Q1, 5% annualized growth.
  • Recruited Assets: $20 billion in Q1, a quarterly record excluding large institutions.
  • Asset Retention: Approximately 97% for Q1, 98% over the last 12 months.
  • Adjusted EPS: $4.21 in Q1.
  • Gross Profit: $1.66 billion, up $59 million sequentially.
  • Commission Advisory Fees Net of Payout: $260 million, up $41 million from Q4.
  • Payout Rate: 86.6%, down 100 basis points from Q4.
  • Client Cash Revenue: $373 million, roughly flat from Q4.
  • Service and Fee Revenue: $132 million in Q1, up $1 million from Q4.
  • Transaction Revenue: $57 million in Q1, up $3 million sequentially.
  • Core G&A Expenses: $364 million in Q1.
  • Promotional Expense: $132 million in Q1, down $6 million from Q4.
  • Share-Based Compensation Expense: $23 million in Q1, up $7 million from Q4.
  • Depreciation and Amortization: $67 million in Q1, down $1 million sequentially.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights into the divergence between recruited assets and net new asset trends this quarter?
A: (Dan Hogan Arnold - President, CEO & Director) The 5% organic growth in Q1 was slightly below expectations due to the timing of onboarding recruited assets and two acquired practices departing in January. Despite these factors, underlying business drivers remain strong, setting a positive outlook for the remainder of the year. The record level of recruiting and the lowest adviser attrition in years contribute to a solid foundation for future growth.

Q: How are competitive dynamics and economics, such as transition assistance, impacting the recruiting environment?
A: (Dan Hogan Arnold - President, CEO & Director) The competitive landscape remains stable with priorities for advisers unchanged, focusing on capabilities, technology, and service. Transition assistance rates have also remained stable, supporting LPL's strong positioning across various affiliation models. This stability, combined with LPL's differentiated value proposition, positions the company well to sustain industry-leading win rates and market share.

Q: Could you discuss the liquidity and succession business, its current size, and its expected impact on organic growth targets?
A: (Matthew Jon Audette - CFO & Head of Business Operations) The liquidity and succession solution is strategically valuable, offering compelling economics with potential capacity for 30 to 40 deals per year. The financials are attractive, with deals typically in the $10 million to $20 million range and doubling the ROA of acquired firms. This solution not only supports LPL's existing advisers but also serves as a growth catalyst by attracting external advisers.

Q: What are the expectations for promotional expenses related to the onboarding of Prudential and other large institutions?
A: (Matthew Jon Audette - CFO & Head of Business Operations) For the Prudential onboarding, LPL anticipates $325 million in total expenses, with $200 million allocated to technology and $125 million to onboarding and integration costs. The majority of these costs will be incurred in the current year, significantly impacting promotional expenses.

Q: How is the Pru custom-built platform expected to impact LPL's offerings to other enterprise clients?
A: (Dan Hogan Arnold - President, CEO & Director) The platform developed for Prudential includes novel features like integrating a manufacturer's suite of products with LPL's offerings and an integrated operating platform that enhances operational efficiency. These capabilities are expected to be attractive to other large institutions, potentially opening new markets for LPL.

Q: Can you provide an update on client cash levels and expectations going forward, especially in light of current market conditions?
A: (Matthew Jon Audette - CFO & Head of Business Operations) Client cash levels have shown stability, with balances growing by over $1 billion in April, excluding seasonal impacts from taxes and advisory fees. This stability is expected to continue, with cash levels aligning closely with market deployment and organic growth.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.