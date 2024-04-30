Release Date: April 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What kind of improvements did you see on the marketplace in terms of margins and pricing?

A: (Andrew LaBenne, CFO) In Q1, there was a noticeable increase in pricing, attributed to a favorable interest rate environment and tightening credit spreads, which influenced asset managers' pricing decisions for structured certificates and loans. The discount rate decreased from 9% to 8.5%.

Q: Can you discuss the extended season program and your strategy for managing these balances?

A: (Scott Sanborn, CEO) The program was initiated due to investor interest and has seen strong demand, leading to earlier than expected sales. The current buildup of the portfolio is based on continued strong demand and confidence in credit performance, which is also echoed by investor feedback.

Q: How are discussions progressing with banks interested in buying loans, and what pricing opportunities do these present compared to asset managers?

A: (Scott Sanborn, CEO) Discussions with banks are ongoing, with engagement expected in the latter half of the year. Banks typically have a longer onboarding cycle and offer higher prices due to their cost of capital advantages.

Q: What is the demand like for regular whole loans compared to structured certificates and extended seasoning?

A: (Andrew LaBenne, CFO) Demand for whole loans remains stable. However, some of the demand has shifted to structured certificates due to their more efficient execution.

Q: What are the expected impacts of the current high interest rate environment on your business?

A: (Andrew LaBenne, CFO) The high interest rates are factored into the guidance, affecting pricing, particularly in the structured certificate program. The company can operate profitably in this environment, although margins on structured certificates may be thinner.

Q: Can you elaborate on the new embedded finance initiative and the types of partners you are targeting?

A: (Scott Sanborn, CEO) The initiative aims to offer pre-screened, personalized loan offers in a more real-time, online manner. Potential partners include those in purchase finance and credit management, providing a seamless experience and high approval rates for customers.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.