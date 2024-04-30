Release Date: April 30, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss the cadence of sales in the first quarter, specifically how each month performed and how results may have differed from expectations?

A: Barry Litwin, CEO of Global Industrial Co, noted consistent growth throughout January, February, and March. He mentioned that the timing of Good Friday did not materially impact their Q1 results, despite it falling at the end of Q1 this year.

Q: Given the cautious customer behavior mentioned, could you provide more details on which vertical markets or customer groups are experiencing more pronounced weakness?

A: Barry Litwin explained that the cautious behavior mainly stems from the SMB (small- to mid-sized business) market, likely influenced by recent economic data. He noted consistent performance across major sectors like manufacturing and retail but highlighted that smaller customers faced more challenges compared to larger enterprise customers.

Q: Can you provide more color on the new account generation mentioned in your press release?

A: Barry Litwin highlighted the growth in larger enterprise accounts as a new and expanding channel for Global Industrial, attributing success to strategic account managers and improvements in customer experience and site navigation which have positively impacted conversion rates.

Q: What drove the improvement in Indoff's gross margin, and do you see opportunities for further margin enhancement?

A: Thomas Clark, CFO, mentioned that Indoff's gross margin improvement to 23% was helped by a couple of large deals with favorable margins. Ongoing initiatives, such as increasing private brand sales and introducing e-commerce capabilities, are expected to further enhance margins.

Q: How should we expect SG&A expenses to trend going forward, considering the 16% year-over-year increase?

A: Thomas Clark explained that the increase was partly due to the acquisition of Indoff, which significantly contributed to revenue and SG&A growth. He also noted investments in sales and marketing as strategic moves to capture market share in a challenging environment, suggesting a continued focus on these areas.

Q: Are you looking for additional acquisitions following the Indoff deal?

A: Barry Litwin confirmed that acquisitions remain a component of their strategy, aiming to expand into new categories and channels that complement their business model and enhance their private brand offerings.

