Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Performance and Optimistic Outlook

Discover how Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) achieved significant growth in Q1 2024, with insights on future projections and strategic initiatives.

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $323.5 million, up 8.7% year over year on a GAAP basis, 9.3% on a constant currency basis.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Increased by 10% year over year.
  • Operating Profit: Grew by 16% year over year.
  • Non-GAAP EPS: Increased by 19%, exceeding expectations.
  • Gross Margin: 50.9%, up 79 basis points year over year.
  • Operating Margin: 17.3%, up 115 basis points from the previous year.
  • Net Income: $44.8 million, or $0.77 per share.
  • Free Cash Flow: $24.5 million, significantly higher than $1.8 million in the previous year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you walk me through the assumptions for the Q2 guidance, particularly what leads to the low and high end of the range?
A: (Raul Parra, CFO and Treasurer) For Q2, we expect revenue growth of 4% to 5% year over year on a GAAP basis and 4.7% to 5.8% on a constant currency basis. The midpoint includes about $4.3 million in organic revenue from the Angio acquisition. The EPS guidance considers regular seasonality with Q1 and Q3 as softer quarters and Q2 and Q4 as stronger. The SKU rationalization and the impact from China are also considered, with the latter expected to influence the second half of the year more.

Q: Regarding the SKU rationalization, what was the impact in Q1, and how should we think about its impact for the rest of the year?
A: (Raul Parra, CFO and Treasurer) The impact of SKU rationalization is about $15 million for the year, with the most significant effects in Q1, Q2, and Q3, tapering off in Q4 as we decelerate from those products.

Q: Can you clarify the timing and expectations for the RHAPSODY PMA submission and potential FDA approval?
A: (Raul Parra, CFO and Treasurer) We are on schedule to file the PMA by the end of Q2. Post-submission, the FDA review process, which typically takes 180 days, will dictate the timeline. We haven't projected a specific approval or launch date as it depends on the FDA's review process.

Q: How should we think about the growth through the rest of the year, especially considering the softer OEM sales in Q1?
A: (Raul Parra, CFO and Treasurer) We're optimistic about our business performance but maintain our guidance unchanged after Q1. We'll review after Q2, which will provide better visibility into the impacts from China and inventory adjustments affecting OEM sales. We continue to expect solid growth in OEM sales for the year.

Q: What are the expectations for gross margin trends and the main drivers for the remainder of the year?
A: (Fred Lampropoulos, CEO) We anticipate continued improvement in gross margins, driven by favorable revenue mix, pricing uplift, and efficiencies from product line transfers. Our guidance suggests operating margin expansion will primarily come from gross margin improvements and some operational expenditure leverage.

Q: With the acquisition of Endomagnetics by Hologic, how do you view the competitive landscape for your SCOUT products?
A: (Joe Wright, Chief Commercial Officer) We've competed with Endomag's products for years and remain confident in our market leadership and technology. Our focus continues on innovation, like the recently approved SCOUT MD, to maintain and extend our market position.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.