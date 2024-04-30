Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Focus

Amidst declining revenues and profits, Werner Enterprises emphasizes disciplined strategies and operational adjustments to steer through economic pressures.

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $769 million, down 8% year-over-year
  • Adjusted Operating Income: $18.6 million, down 68% year-over-year
  • Adjusted Operating Margin: 2.4%, down 450 basis points year-over-year
  • Adjusted EPS: $0.14, down $0.46 year-over-year
  • Adjusted TTS Operating Margin: 4.7% net of fuel surcharges
  • Dedicated Revenue per Truck: Increased year-over-year
  • One-Way Truckload Volume: Steady, revenues challenged by ongoing rate pressure
  • Logistics Gross Margin: Maintained at 15%
  • Operating Cash Flow: $89 million, representing 11.5% of total revenue
  • Net CapEx: $19 million, down 81% year-over-year
  • Free Cash Flow: $70 million, up 130 basis points year-over-year
  • Total Debt: $598 million, down 14% year-over-year
  • Net Debt to EBITDA: Steady at 1.2x
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Derek, can you share your view on the supply side over the next 12 months and how you're navigating the bid season while maintaining optionality for upside utilization of the One-Way fleet?
A: Derek J. Leathers - Werner Enterprises, Inc. - Chairman & CEO: On the supply side, we see some encouraging signs but still need capacity to exit the market to achieve balance. We're closer to equilibrium, evidenced by load bookings and customer interactions. Regarding the bid season, we're maintaining a disciplined approach to ensure rates are reinvestable. We're focused on agreements that allow us to honor our commitments and provide shareholder value, even if it leads to some difficult conversations.

Q: Chris, will the operating ratio (OR) improve as we progress through the second quarter?
A: Christopher D. Wikoff - Werner Enterprises, Inc. - Executive VP, Treasurer & CFO: Yes, we expect improvement in the OR as we continue our cost savings program and focus on our long-term strategy. Each month of the quarter has shown improved margins, and we aim to maintain this trend.

Q: Jason, have the productivity gains and miles per truck per week resulted in any significant mix shift in your business?
A: Derek J. Leathers - Werner Enterprises, Inc. - Chairman & CEO: The shift is intentional but not large. We're focusing on what we do well, like Mexico cross-border operations, and engineering our assets for better productivity. This includes leveraging technology to select the most efficient lanes for our assets.

Q: Chris, do you expect improvement in used equipment values in the second half of the year?
A: Christopher D. Wikoff - Werner Enterprises, Inc. - Executive VP, Treasurer & CFO: We anticipate modest improvement in used equipment values as the year progresses. We're maximizing gains through our national fleet sales operation and expect the market to improve, although it's hard to predict exact timing.

Q: Ravi, considering the prolonged down cycle, is it time to implement more tactical cost actions, or would that be counterproductive given the cycle's potential inflection?
A: Derek J. Leathers - Werner Enterprises, Inc. - Chairman & CEO: We're trimming costs prudently where it makes sense without damaging long-term strategic initiatives. Our vertically integrated school network provides elasticity to our fleet, giving us a competitive advantage and confidence in our approach.

Q: Scott, with the fleet guidance down and CapEx guidance barely changed, what are your thoughts? Also, how do you view mid-cycle margins given the current low starting point?
A: Derek J. Leathers - Werner Enterprises, Inc. - Chairman & CEO: The fleet guidance is for the full year, reflecting cautious optimism for the second half. We aim to be prepared for potential growth opportunities in Dedicated. Regarding mid-cycle margins, we reaffirm our long-term guidance, anticipating unique challenges and opportunities in the upcoming cycle due to regulatory and environmental factors.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.