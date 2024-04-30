Release Date: April 30, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you update on the progress of Fortune's initiatives to align the company more as one company, such as connected products, integrated supply chain efforts, and the transformation office? Where are the biggest opportunities for improvement this year?

A: Nicholas Ian Fink, CEO & Director, explained that the company is now over a year into its realignment, which has been a significant undertaking. The alignment has allowed the company to operate more cohesively, particularly in integrating brands like Emtek and House of Rohl, optimizing supplier spend, and enhancing operational leverage. The digital and connected journey has also benefited, with the engineering team achieving milestones ahead of schedule. This alignment is expected to continue driving value across the business.

Q: Regarding the Outdoors segment, which saw a 9% revenue increase in Q1 versus the full year outlook of plus 1% to 3%, was there some timing benefit here? Also, can you provide any color on what's happening within decking, where retail may have been down to offset the 20% increase in wholesale?

A: Nicholas Ian Fink, CEO & Director, attributed the strong performance to alignment under new leadership and new construction trends. The focus on profitable market segments in decking led to strategic decisions that favored wholesale growth over retail. David V. Barry, CFO, added that the POS was up mid-single digits, mostly volume-driven, and a prior year inventory reduction also contributed to the 9% sales figure.

Q: After a slower start, how did the business pick up, and what are the trends in destocking, particularly in security and water?

A: Nicholas Ian Fink, CEO & Director, noted that the year began slowly but picked up, with some choppiness towards the end of the quarter. The destocking was observed more in e-commerce across the business, not isolated to one area. David V. Barry, CFO, mentioned that the POS trends were consistent with the fourth quarter, and retail and e-commerce POS ramped up seasonally into the second quarter.

Q: Can you provide more details on the upcoming smart water partnership in California?

A: Nicholas Ian Fink, CEO & Director, shared excitement about multiple external partnerships that could amplify the business, particularly in smart water products. These partnerships aim to enhance awareness, ease of purchase, and installation, complementing an ongoing advertising campaign focused on the importance of smart water management.

Q: How should we think about the margin profile of the Water Innovation business, especially with the start-up costs of new facilities and investments in connected products and water filtration?

A: David V. Barry, CFO, explained that connected products have strong contribution margins and are still in an investment phase. For the overall segment, they are confident in achieving the full-year margin target of 24% to 24.5%, with margins expected to improve sequentially throughout the year as new facilities ramp up and price/cost favorability continues.

Q: What insights can you provide on the acquisition of the water filtration operations and the broader M&A pipeline?

A: Nicholas Ian Fink, CEO & Director, discussed the acquisition of SpringWell, highlighting its fit within the smart water network and its digital native capabilities. The acquisition is seen as foundational for expanding into water quality and filtration. Regarding the M&A pipeline, Fink emphasized a disciplined approach, focusing on opportunities that align with secular growth trends and can deepen capabilities.

