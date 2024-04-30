Q1 2024 Vonovia SE Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Rene Hoffmann - Vonovia SE - Head of IR



Thank you, Mulet, and welcome, everybody, to our Q1 update call. Our speakers today are once again, CEO, Rolf Buch; and CFO, Philip Grosse. They will be happy to provide an update on the year so far and then answer your questions.



But before we start, let me a few additional remarks. We all remember our last earnings call, and we have received unanimous feedback that it was too long. We agree. We also received very clear feedback that the Q&A should be just that, a question-and-answer session, not a place to discuss the wider view of the world.



Questions should be related to the business and Q1 results. And here, we agreed to. That is why we have reduced the volume of our presentation. I'm sure you've probably noticed, to be clear, we're not leaving anything out that you were used to from previous presentations. We've only moved some of the slides into the appendix, so they're still there.



And the other pages have not changed from the full year presentation, so no need to include them again. Rolf and Philip's presentation, I expect