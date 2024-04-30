Q1 2024 Scatec ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Terje Pilskog - Scatec ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, a warm welcome to all of you attending our first-quarter presentation. I'm excited to take you through a strong quarter for Scatec. The first quarter has been eventful with many significant achievements, including the inaugurations that they've had for Mendubim in Brazil and Kenhardt in South Africa.



In the quarter, they have continued also to make good progress on our strategy. They have reached a number of important milestones that we will get back to, and also the financial results are strong.



So as usual, I will take you through the highlights of the quarter, and then Hans Jakob will take you through the financials. And at the end, as usual, we will also open up for questions.



So then let's start with going through the key highlights of the quarter. And I'm pleased to say that this quarter was a good quarter with strong overall results, with proportional revenues reaching NOK1.2 billion and EBITDA reaching NOK848 million.



Power production reached 901 gigawatt hours and EBITDA in the power