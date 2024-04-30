Q1 2024 Bgc Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Jason Chryssicas - Bgc Group Inc - IR Contact Officer



Good morning. We issued BGC's First Quarter 2024 financial results press release and the presentation summarizing these results this morning. Prior to market open, you can find these at ir dot BGCG. dot com. Please note you can find additional details on our quarterly results in today's press release and investor presentation. Unless otherwise stated and historical results provided on today's call compare only the first quarter of 2024 with the prior year period. We will be referring to our results of this call only on an adjusted earnings basis, unless otherwise stated, we may also refer to adjusted EBITDA.



We may refer to our liquidity, which we define as cash and cash equivalents, reverse repurchase agreements and financial instruments owned at fair value less securities loaned and repurchase agreements. We define total capital as redeemable partnership interest, total stockholders' equity and noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries.



Please see today's press release with the results under generally accepted accounting principles.