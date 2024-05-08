ESAB Corp (ESAB) Q1 2024 Earnings: Solid Performance with Strategic Acquisitions

ESAB's First Quarter Results Show Growth and Margin Expansion

Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $690 million, surpassing the estimated $664.87 million, reflecting a 1% year-over-year increase.
  • Net Income: Achieved $61 million from continuing operations, falling short of the estimated $65.72 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded $1.00 diluted EPS from continuing operations, below the estimated $1.10.
  • Core Adjusted Net Income: Reported at $74 million, with core adjusted EPS at $1.20, indicating strong underlying financial health.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased by 9% to $123 million, with margins expanding by 140 basis points to 18.8%.
  • Acquisitions: Completed acquisition of Sager S.A. and announced agreement to acquire SUMIG Ltda, expected to enhance the company's portfolio in the Americas.
  • Full Year Outlook: Raised core adjusted EBITDA forecast to $500-$520 million and core adjusted EPS to $4.75-$4.95, reflecting positive future expectations.
On May 1, 2024, ESAB Corp (ESAB, Financial) announced its first quarter results for 2024, showcasing a record start with notable sales and margin improvements. The company reported first-quarter sales of $690 million, a slight increase from the previous year and surpassing the estimated revenue of $664.87 million. Net income stood at $61 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, slightly missing the estimated earnings per share of $1.10. However, core adjusted net income reached $74 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, aligning closely with expectations. For more details, refer to the 8-K filing.

About ESAB Corp

Founded in 1904 and headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland, ESAB Corp is a premier industrial compounder specializing in welding, cutting, and joining products. With a workforce of approximately 9,000 employees, ESAB serves customers in about 150 countries. The company, which was spun off from Colfax in 2022, competes with major players like Lincoln Electric and ITW's Miller brand in the welding industry.

Performance Highlights and Strategic Moves

ESAB's first quarter of 2024 reflected a robust performance with core adjusted EBITDA of $123 million, up 9% year-over-year, and an expanded margin of 140 basis points to 18.8%. This growth is attributed to the ESAB Business Excellence (EBX) program, which continues to drive operational improvements. Additionally, ESAB has strengthened its financial position through a successful bond offering and strategic acquisitions, including Sager S.A. and the upcoming acquisition of SUMIG Ltda, enhancing its portfolio in the Americas.

Financial and Operational Metrics

ESAB's operational success in Q1 2024 is evident in its income statement and balance sheet details. The company managed to increase its gross profit to $255 million from $247 million in the previous year while reducing selling, general, and administrative expenses from $147 million to $142 million. These improvements reflect ESAB's ongoing focus on efficiency and profitability.

Future Outlook and Analyst Expectations

Looking forward, ESAB has raised its full-year 2024 guidance, expecting core adjusted EBITDA between $500 million and $520 million, and core adjusted EPS between $4.75 and $4.95. These projections suggest a confident outlook on the company's continued growth and operational efficiency.

In summary, ESAB Corp's first quarter of 2024 demonstrates a solid performance with strategic expansions and operational improvements setting a positive tone for the year. The company's focus on enhancing its product offerings and market reach, coupled with effective cost management, positions it well for sustained growth in the competitive welding industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ESAB Corp for further details.

