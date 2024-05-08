Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Q2 Earnings: Solid Performance with Adjusted EPS Beating Estimates

Continued Growth in Backlog and Orders Highlights Resilience

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Adjusted EPS: Reported at $0.78, surpassing the estimated $0.75.
  • Net Income: Adjusted net income reached $533 million, exceeding estimates of $513.33 million.
  • Revenue: Reported at $6.7 billion, closely aligning with the estimated $6715.66 million.
  • Organic Sales Growth: Achieved a 1% increase organically year-over-year.
  • Orders: Grew organically by 12% compared to the previous year.
  • Backlog: Building Solutions backlog grew to $12.6 billion, marking a 10% organic increase year-over-year.
  • Guidance: Maintains full-year fiscal 2024 guidance with an adjusted EPS forecast of $3.60 to $3.75.
Article's Main Image

On May 1, 2024, Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing the results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company reported a GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $(0.41) and an adjusted EPS of $0.78, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.75. While GAAP results showed a net loss of $(277) million, adjusted net income reached $533 million, also exceeding the estimated $513.33 million. Total revenue for the quarter was reported at $6.7 billion, aligning closely with the estimated $6715.66 million, demonstrating a flat year-over-year performance but a 1% increase organically.

1785628118602641408.png

Johnson Controls, a global leader in smart, healthy, and sustainable building technologies, continues to leverage its extensive portfolio across HVAC systems, building management, industrial refrigeration, and fire and security solutions. With commercial HVAC making up over 45% of sales, the company's broad market presence is bolstered by a significant 40% contribution from its fire and security segment, while the rest comes from residential HVAC and other technologies.

Quarterly Financial and Operational Highlights

The quarter saw a robust 12% organic increase in orders year-over-year, with the Building Solutions backlog growing by 10% organically to $12.6 billion. This backlog growth underscores the company's strong market position and future revenue potential. Notably, the Building Solutions North America segment reported a 9% increase in sales, reaching $2.7 billion, with an 18% rise in GAAP and adjusted Segment EBITA. This performance reflects a successful conversion of a higher-margin backlog and ongoing growth in services.

However, the Asia Pacific segment faced challenges, with a 26% decline in sales, primarily due to continued market weakness in China. This was partially offset by growth in service revenues, which grew in the high single digits organically. The Global Products segment also experienced a slight downturn, with a 3% drop in sales, influenced by declines in residential HVAC and Fire & Security, despite growth in commercial HVAC.

Strategic Moves and Future Outlook

Johnson Controls has initiated guidance for the fiscal third quarter of 2024, projecting organic revenue growth and an adjusted segment EBITA margin of approximately 17.0%. The full-year guidance remains unchanged, with expected organic revenue growth and an improvement in adjusted segment EBITA margin. Adjusted EPS for the full year is anticipated to be between $3.60 and $3.75, aligning with the annual estimates.

Chairman and CEO George Oliver commented on the quarter's achievements, stating,

We are proud of the work underway at Johnson Controls as we delivered another successful quarter, underscored by accelerating sales growth and margin expansion."
This statement highlights the company's focus on strengthening its balance sheet and enhancing shareholder value through strategic initiatives and operational efficiencies.

Investor Considerations

Despite facing macroeconomic challenges and market volatility, Johnson Controls has demonstrated resilience through its diversified business model and strong order backlog. Investors should consider the company's capacity to maintain stable revenue streams and its strategic positioning in the sustainable building technologies market. The ongoing investments in digital transformation and operational enhancements further bolster its long-term growth prospects.

As Johnson Controls continues to navigate the complexities of the global market, its latest earnings report provides a solid foundation for understanding its financial health and strategic direction. For more detailed insights and updates, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full earnings report and supplementary materials available on the company's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Johnson Controls International PLC for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.