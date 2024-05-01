On May 1, 2024, Dayforce Inc (DAY, Financial), a global leader in human capital management technology, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in total revenue and operating profit, signaling strong performance across its key financial metrics. The details of these results can be found in Dayforce's 8-K filing.

Company Overview

Dayforce provides comprehensive payroll and human capital management solutions tailored for clients ranging from 100 to 100,000 employees. Following the acquisition of Dayforce in 2012, the company transitioned from its legacy on-premises Bureau business to a cloud-based HCM provider. As of fiscal 2022, approximately 80% of its revenue was generated from its flagship Dayforce platform, primarily serving enterprise clients. The remainder of the revenue comes from its cloud platform Powerpay, aimed at small businesses in Canada, and legacy Bureau products.

Financial Performance Highlights

Dayforce reported a total revenue of $431.5 million for Q1 2024, marking a 16.4% increase year-over-year. The Dayforce recurring revenue rose by 24.3% to $337.2 million. Notably, the company's operating profit reached $40.7 million, up from $38.4 million in the previous year, with an adjusted operating profit of $109.1 million. The net income for the quarter was $7.1 million, slightly lower than the $9.9 million reported last year.

The company's cloud recurring gross margin improved to 79.0% from 77.3% in the previous year, reflecting enhanced efficiency and profitability in its cloud operations. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant increase to $129.9 million from $105.4 million, demonstrating strong earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Strategic Developments and Customer Growth

During the quarter, Dayforce changed its legal name from Ceridian HCM Holding Inc to Dayforce Inc and continued to expand its market presence. The company added 182 new customers, bringing the total to 6,575 live customers on the Dayforce platform. This represents a 6.4% increase year-over-year. Additionally, Dayforce's recurring revenue per customer grew by 19.2%.

Dayforce also highlighted several strategic customer wins and expansions, including major agreements with a large Canadian grocer and a U.S. energy company, among others. These partnerships underscore Dayforce's strong position in the HCM market and its ability to attract and retain significant enterprise clients.

Future Outlook and Guidance

Looking ahead, Dayforce provided guidance for Q2 and the full year of 2024, projecting total revenue between $414 million to $419 million for the second quarter, and $1,730 million to $1,740 million for the full year. The company expects continued growth in Dayforce recurring revenue and adjusted EBITDA, reflecting confidence in its business strategy and market opportunities.

In conclusion, Dayforce Inc's Q1 2024 results demonstrate robust financial health and strategic growth in the competitive HCM technology market. With a strong customer base and ongoing product innovations, Dayforce is well-positioned to maintain its growth trajectory and enhance shareholder value.

For detailed financial figures and further information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dayforce Inc for further details.