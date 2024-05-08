TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Surpasses Revenue Estimates in Q1 2024, Despite Widening Net Loss

Comprehensive Analysis of TG Therapeutics' First Quarter Financial Performance

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: Reported $63.5 million in Q1 2024, surpassing estimates of $54.58 million.
  • Net Loss: Recorded at $10.7 million for Q1 2024, significantly below the estimated net loss of $4.13 million.
  • Earnings Per Share: Actual EPS of -$0.07, fell short of the estimated -$0.04.
  • Product Revenue Growth: BRIUMVI U.S. net product revenue reached $50.5 million, indicating over 25% growth quarter over quarter.
  • R&D Expenses: Increased to $32.7 million in Q1 2024 from $15.9 million in the same period last year, driven by development costs and licensing expenses.
  • SG&A Expenses: Rose to $34.6 million due to scale-up activities for BRIUMVI's commercial launch.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $209.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities.
Article's Main Image

TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX, Financial) released its 8-K filing on May 1, 2024, detailing a significant revenue increase in Q1 2024, primarily driven by robust sales of its flagship product, BRIUMVI. Despite surpassing revenue forecasts, the company reported a widened net loss compared to the previous year.

1785633770796380160.png

Company Overview

TG Therapeutics is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved BRIUMVI (ublituximab-xiiy) for treating adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). The company is also advancing its pipeline with other potential treatments, including TG-1701 (BTK inhibitor) and TG-1801 (anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific mAb), currently in Phase 1 trials.

Financial Performance Highlights

The first quarter of 2024 saw TG Therapeutics achieve a total revenue of $63.5 million, significantly higher than the analyst estimate of $54.58 million. This includes $50.5 million from BRIUMVI U.S. net product sales, marking over 25% growth quarter over quarter, and a $12.5 million milestone payment related to BRIUMVI's launch in the first EU country. Despite these gains, the company recorded a net loss of $10.7 million for the quarter, a notable improvement from the $39.2 million loss in Q1 2023 but still higher than the estimated net loss of $4.13 million.

Operational and Development Milestones

During Q1 2024, TG Therapeutics continued to expand its commercial and clinical footprint. The company secured a national contract with the Department of Veterans Affairs, making BRIUMVI the preferred anti-CD20 antibody for RMS. On the development front, efforts are underway to enhance BRIUMVI's dosing convenience and to expand its indications beyond MS.

Financial Health and Future Outlook

As of March 31, 2024, TG Therapeutics reported having $209.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities. This robust financial position is expected to support ongoing operations and fund further development activities. The company has updated its 2024 revenue guidance for BRIUMVI in the U.S. to range between $270 million and $290 million.

Analysis and Industry Impact

The strong revenue performance, particularly from BRIUMVI, highlights TG Therapeutics' growing influence in the biopharmaceutical sector, especially in treatments for B-cell diseases. The company's ability to exceed revenue expectations reflects well on its commercial strategies and the market's acceptance of BRIUMVI. However, the widened net loss underscores ongoing challenges in managing operational and development costs, which investors and stakeholders will closely monitor.

In conclusion, TG Therapeutics' first quarter of 2024 demonstrates a potent mix of robust revenue growth tempered by financial losses, as the company continues to navigate the complexities of commercial expansion and clinical advancements in the competitive biopharmaceutical landscape.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TG Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.