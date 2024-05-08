Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) Q1 2024 Earnings: Surpasses Analyst Revenue Forecasts and EPS Estimates

Robust Growth in Revenue and Adjusted EPS Highlight Strong Start to 2024

20 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $552.4 million, up 19.1% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $526.16 million.
  • Net Income: Reached $43.9 million, exceeding estimates of $40.49 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $0.60 per diluted share, surpassing the estimated $0.56.
  • Gross Margin: Recorded at 40.7%, slightly down from 42.1% in the same period last year.
  • Operating Expenses: Decreased to 29.7% of revenue, improved from 31.8% in the prior year.
  • Dividend: Announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share, consistent with the previous year.
  • 2024 Outlook: Expects revenue growth of 11% to 13% and diluted EPS between $2.51 and $2.61.
Article's Main Image

Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO, Financial), a prominent player in the fashion-forward footwear, accessories, and apparel industry, released its 8-K filing on May 1, 2024, detailing impressive first quarter results that exceeded analyst expectations. The company reported a significant 19.1% increase in revenue, reaching $552.4 million, surpassing the estimated $526.16 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) also excelled, hitting $0.65 compared to the anticipated $0.56.

1785633924865748992.png

Company Overview

Steven Madden Ltd designs and markets sought-after footwear and fashion accessories. The company operates through various segments including Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories or Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing, with Wholesale Footwear being the largest revenue contributor. Steven Madden's products are distributed globally through department stores, specialty stores, luxury retailers, and its own retail and online platforms.

Financial Performance and Strategic Achievements

For Q1 2024, Steven Madden not only increased its revenue but also improved its operational efficiency. Gross profit margin slightly decreased to 40.7% from 42.1% in the previous year, primarily due to product mix changes and integration of the newly acquired Almost Famous brand. However, operating expenses as a percentage of revenue improved, dropping to 29.7% from 31.8%, reflecting effective cost management strategies.

Net income for the quarter stood at $43.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, up from $36.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share in Q1 2023. The company's strategic initiatives, particularly in international markets, non-footwear categories, and direct-to-consumer channels, contributed to this growth. The U.S. wholesale footwear business also returned to year-over-year revenue growth.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

Steven Madden's wholesale business surged by 21.0% to $438.2 million, with notable gains in both footwear and accessories/apparel segments. The direct-to-consumer segment also saw a healthy increase of 12.8%, reaching $112.3 million, boosted by reduced promotional activities and enhanced operational efficiencies.

Looking forward to the rest of 2024, Steven Madden expects revenue growth of 11% to 13% and has projected an EPS of $2.51 to $2.61. The adjusted EPS forecast ranges from $2.55 to $2.65, indicating confidence in sustained profitability and growth.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Insights

As of March 31, 2024, Steven Madden reported cash and cash equivalents of $143.1 million. Inventory levels rose to $202.0 million from $179.9 million the previous year, reflecting the company's strategic investment in product diversification. During the quarter, $37.3 million was allocated to repurchasing company stock, underscoring a continued commitment to shareholder returns.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on June 21, 2024, demonstrating the company's robust financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Conclusion

Steven Madden's strong performance in the first quarter of 2024 reflects its strategic clarity and operational agility in a dynamic market. With a solid start to the year, the company is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory, supported by innovative strategies and a strong brand portfolio.

For further details on Steven Madden's financial performance and strategic initiatives, interested parties can access the live webcast of the earnings call via the company's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Steven Madden Ltd for further details.

