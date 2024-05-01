SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Surpasses Analyst Earnings Projections in Q1 2024

Strong Operational Performance Drives Improved Financial Metrics

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported at $21.1 million for Q1 2024, up from $17.7 million in Q1 2023, exceeding estimates of $18.05 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $0.23 per diluted share, surpassing the estimated $0.22.
  • Revenue: Totalled $488.4 million, slightly above the prior year's $487.8 million and exceeding estimates of $457.85 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased modestly to $67.9 million from $67.1 million year-over-year.
  • Domestic Coke Segment: Revenue slightly increased to $459.5 million, with sales volumes growing to 996 thousand tons from 950 thousand tons.
  • Logistics Segment: Experienced a slight decrease in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, with revenue falling to $20.6 million from $21.1 million.
  • 2024 Full-Year Guidance: Reaffirmed, with expected Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA between $240 million and $255 million.
Article's Main Image

On May 1, 2024, SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC, Financial), a leading independent producer of coke in the Americas, disclosed its first-quarter financial results for 2024 through an 8-K filing. The company reported a net income of $21.1 million, with earnings per diluted share of $0.23, surpassing the analyst estimates of $0.22 per share and net income of $18.05 million. Revenue for the quarter stood at $488.4 million, also exceeding the estimated $457.85 million.

1785653324448690176.png

SunCoke Energy operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics, providing metallurgical and thermal coal alongside handling and mixing services. The company's strategic focus on maintaining full operational capacity at its domestic coke plants and delivering robust logistics solutions has significantly contributed to its current financial upturn.

Financial Performance Highlights

The company's revenue saw a slight increase from $487.8 million in Q1 2023 to $488.4 million in Q1 2024, driven by higher blast coke sales volumes and activity at domestic logistics terminals. This was slightly offset by the impact of lower coal prices on long-term contracts and reduced volumes at the CMT terminal. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was reported at $67.9 million, a marginal rise from $67.1 million in the prior year, reflecting efficient operational management and cost control.

Net income attributable to SXC rose by $3.7 million year-over-year, primarily due to reduced depreciation, amortization, and interest expenses. The earnings per share increase from $0.19 to $0.23 reflects not only improved operational performance but also effective financial stewardship.

Operational Insights and Segment Performance

In the Domestic Coke segment, revenues edged up to $459.5 million from $458.8 million in the previous year, with adjusted EBITDA increasing to $61.4 million. This segment benefited from an increase in coke sales volumes, though it faced challenges from lower coal prices affecting long-term contracts. The Logistics segment, however, experienced a slight decline in both revenues and adjusted EBITDA, primarily due to lower transloading volumes at CMT, despite higher volumes at other domestic terminals.

The Brazil Coke segment maintained stable performance, aligning with previous year results, demonstrating resilience in its operations. Corporate and other activities also reflected consistent performance with slight fluctuations in financial metrics.

Looking Ahead

For 2024, SunCoke Energy anticipates domestic coke production to be around 4.1 million tons, with net income projected between $67 million and $84 million. The company expects adjusted EBITDA to range from $240 million to $255 million, with capital expenditures estimated between $75 million and $80 million. These projections underline the company's confidence in maintaining operational efficiency and financial stability.

SunCoke Energy's robust quarterly performance, coupled with a positive outlook for 2024, positions it well within the competitive coke production industry. The company's strategic operations and financial management not only provide a solid foundation for sustained growth but also enhance shareholder value in a challenging market environment.

Conclusion

As SunCoke Energy continues to execute its operational strategies and financial management, it remains a significant player in the coke production industry, poised for further growth and profitability. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to the company's continued success based on its strong Q1 performance and optimistic projections for the rest of the year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SunCoke Energy Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.