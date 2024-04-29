Q1 2024 Cargojet Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Martin Herman - Cargojet Inc - General Counsel, Corporate Secretary



Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today on this call. With me on the call today are Ajay Vermani, our Executive Chairman; Pauline Dhillon, co-Chief Executive Officer; Jamie Porteous, co-Chief Executive Officer; Scott Calver, our Chief Financial Officer, and Sanjeev Maini, our Vice President, Finance. After opening remarks about the quarter, we will open the call for questions.



I would like to point out that certain statements made on this call, such as those related to our forecasted revenues, costs and strategic plans are forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This call also includes references to non-GAAP measures like adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, and return on invested capital. Please refer to our most recent press release and MD&A for important