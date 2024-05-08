Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) Surpasses Analyst Revenue Forecasts in Q1 2024

Strong Aerospace Demand Fuels Near-Record Sales and Enhanced Profitability

16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $77.6 million in Q1 2024, an 18% increase year-over-year, falling slightly short of the estimated $79.13 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $4.1 million in Q1 2024, a significant improvement from a loss of $0.5 million in Q1 2023, surpassing the estimated $3.02 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $0.43 per diluted share, exceeding the estimate of $0.32.
  • Gross Margin: Reached 18.9% of sales in Q1 2024, up from 11.7% in Q1 2023, indicating improved profitability.
  • Operating Income: Increased by 51% to $7.3 million in Q1 2024 from $4.8 million in the previous quarter.
  • Backlog: Remained strong at $325.1 million as of March 31, 2024, with an average selling price per pound increasing by 19% year-over-year.
  • Capital Expenditures: Totaled $5.5 million in Q1 2024, with full-year projections set at approximately $18 million.
Article's Main Image

On May 1, 2024, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP, Financial) disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 through its 8-K filing. The company reported net sales of $77.6 million, surpassing the estimated $79.13 million and marking a significant 18% increase from the first quarter of 2023. This performance positions the quarter as the second highest in the company's sales history.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc., established in 1994 and headquartered in Bridgeville, PA, is a prominent manufacturer and marketer of semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and other alloyed steels. The company's products cater to diverse industries such as aerospace, energy, and heavy equipment manufacturing.

1785658269260476416.png

Financial Performance Highlights

The first quarter of 2024 saw USAP achieving a net income of $4.1 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, which significantly exceeds the analyst's expectation of $0.32 per share and represents a stark contrast to the loss of $0.5 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The robust performance is largely attributed to strong demand in the aerospace sector, which is the company's largest market for premium alloy products, contributing 77.5% of the net sales.

Gross margin improved impressively to 18.9% of sales, up from 11.7% in the first quarter of 2023. This increase is credited to a rich product mix and higher selling prices, despite challenges such as a $1.3 million impact from raw material misalignment.

Operational and Strategic Developments

Christopher M. Zimmer, President and CEO of USAP, highlighted the strategic focus on premium alloys, which has not only enhanced the product mix but also broadened the customer base. This strategy is evident from the sustained high backlog of $325.1 million as of March 31, 2024, which is a slight increase from $318.2 million at the end of 2023.

The company's financial health was further strengthened by effective working capital management and a reduction in total debt by $4.3 million from the end of 2023. The proactive financial management supports strategic capital expenditures aimed at expanding capacity and efficiency, including the addition of a new furnace and a box furnace at the North Jackson facility.

Looking Forward

With a solid start to 2024, USAP is optimistic about continuing its growth trajectory. The company plans to leverage opportunities to further increase sales and expand gross margins throughout the year. The ongoing investment in premium alloy capacity and operational efficiencies is expected to sustain the momentum in the coming quarters.

For investors and stakeholders, USAP's strong performance in a challenging market environment underscores its resilience and strategic focus, making it a noteworthy entity in the specialty steel industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc for further details.

