Why Investors Are Eyeing Bio-Techne Corp (TECH): The Key Drivers of Market Outperformance and Growth Potential

Exploring the Robust Financial Metrics and Strategic Advantages of Bio-Techne Corp

Author's Avatar

Bio-Techne Corp (TECH, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth prospects. With a current share price of $72.97, the company has experienced a significant daily gain of 15.44%, and an impressive three-month growth of 8.25%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that Bio-Techne Corp is poised for substantial future growth.

1785685759542587392.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks across five key dimensions: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. These dimensions are proven indicators of a stock's long-term performance, with higher scores typically forecasting higher returns. Bio-Techne Corp boasts an impressive GF Score of 95 out of 100, suggesting a strong potential for market outperformance.

Understanding Bio-Techne Corp's Business

Bio-Techne Corp, headquartered in Minnesota, is a prominent player in the life sciences sector, providing essential consumables and instruments primarily to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and diagnostic markets. The company operates through two main segments: protein sciences and diagnostics and genomics. The protein sciences segment, which accounts for 75% of its revenue, focuses on the production of equipment and consumables for protein analysis and research. The diagnostics segment contributes the remaining 25% of revenue, offering critical diagnostic assays and products. With a market cap of $11.47 billion and annual sales of $1.145 billion, Bio-Techne Corp maintains a strong presence in the U.S., which constitutes about 55% of its revenue, with significant operations in EMEA, the U.K., and APAC.

1785685781097115648.png

Financial Strength and Profitability

Bio-Techne Corp's financial robustness is reflected in its Interest Coverage ratio of 18.24, significantly above the benchmark set by investing legend Benjamin Graham. The company's Altman Z-Score of 9.36 further underscores its financial stability, indicating a low probability of financial distress. Additionally, a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.49 showcases prudent debt management.

The company's profitability is equally impressive, with an Operating Margin that has consistently improved over the past five years, reaching 25.60% in 2023. This trend is supported by a strong Gross Margin of 67.72% in the same year, highlighting Bio-Techne Corp's efficiency in converting sales into profits.

Growth Trajectory

Bio-Techne Corp's commitment to growth is evident from its 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 14.4%, outperforming 65.73% of its peers in the biotechnology industry. The company's EBITDA has also seen a significant increase, with a five-year growth rate of 16.1, emphasizing its ongoing expansion and operational efficiency.

1785685800256696320.png

Conclusion

Considering Bio-Techne Corp's strong financial metrics, profitability, and growth indicators, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore other high-scoring companies using the GF Score Screen available to GuruFocus Premium members.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.