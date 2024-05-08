What's Driving A10 Networks Inc's Surprising 16% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

A10 Networks Inc (ATEN, Financial), a prominent player in the software industry, has recently seen a significant uptick in its stock price. Over the past week, the company's shares have surged by 12.91%, culminating in a 15.97% increase over the last three months. Currently, the market capitalization stands at $1.15 billion with a stock price of $15.4. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the GF Value of ATEN is pegged at $14.27, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued. This valuation has remained consistent over the past three months, aligning with the previous GF Value of $14.47.

Overview of A10 Networks Inc

A10 Networks Inc specializes in providing secure application solutions and services, enhancing cyber protection and digital responsiveness across various IT and network infrastructures. The company's product portfolio includes solutions like Thunder Application Delivery Controller, Lightning Application Delivery Controller, and Thunder Convergent Firewall, among others. A10 Networks generates most of its revenue from the Americas, with significant contributions from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. 1785689660706680832.png

Profitability Insights

A10 Networks holds a Profitability Rank of 4/10, indicating moderate profitability within its sector. The company boasts an Operating Margin of 15.36%, which is higher than 83.55% of its peers. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) stand at 20.73% and 10.73% respectively, both metrics surpassing the majority of competitors. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is also impressive at 17.07%. Despite these strong figures, A10 Networks has only been profitable for four out of the past ten years. 1785689679702683648.png

Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is currently at 1/10, indicating a lower growth trajectory compared to industry peers. However, it has achieved a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 5.70% and a 5-Year Rate of 3.20%. Notably, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate stands at an impressive 49.20%, showcasing significant improvements in earnings per share over time. 1785689698614800384.png

Notable Shareholders

Investor confidence in A10 Networks is underscored by holdings from prominent investors. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) is the leading shareholder with 2,317,333 shares, representing 3.12% of the company. Following him are Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), holding 672,578 and 69,910 shares respectively.

Competitive Landscape

A10 Networks operates in a competitive environment with key players like Yext Inc (YEXT, Financial) with a market cap of $692.388 million, Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY, Financial) valued at $675.551 million, and Couchbase Inc (BASE, Financial) at $1.2 billion. These companies represent the competitive dynamics within the software industry, each contributing to the evolving market landscape.

Conclusion

A10 Networks Inc demonstrates robust profitability metrics and maintains a stable valuation according to the GF Value. Despite a low growth rank, the company has shown significant improvements in EPS growth, which could be a key driver behind the recent stock price rally. The backing by notable investors further suggests confidence in its financial health and strategic market positioning, making ATEN a noteworthy consideration for investors looking at stable yet potentially growing software industry players.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.