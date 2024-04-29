President Transit Pascal Schweitzer sold 6,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB, Financial) on April 29, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $162.74 each.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, known as Wabtec Corporation, is a global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions, and value-added services for the freight and transit rail sectors. The company operates through two segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, builds new switcher and commuter locomotives, and provides aftermarket freight services. The Transit segment manufactures and services components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, mainly regional trains, high speed trains, subway cars, and buses.

Over the past year, Pascal Schweitzer has sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The company's shares were trading at $162.74 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $28.33 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 31.37, which is higher than the industry median of 14.155.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $124.00, which suggests that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.