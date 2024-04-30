Q4 2023 Fadel Partners Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Tarek Emile Fadel - Fadel Partners, Inc. - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us for Fadel's 2023 Results Presentation. I am Tarek Fadel. I'm joined with Ian Flaherty, our Chief Financial Officer. Next slide please. Just as a of way of background, I'm the founder and CEO of the company. I've got 29 years of enterprise technology experience, particularly in the business-to-business software sector, 6 years of those were spent at Oracle in both product management as well as professional services and business development roles. A technical degree and the business degree by way of background and I've been the founder and CEO of the company for a little over 20 years now.



Ian Flaherty - Fadel Partners, Inc. - CFO & Director



Hi, everyone, Ian Flaherty. I recently joined Fadel in February, a couple of months back. I'm a New York license CPA, previously held the role of CFO with LogicManager Inc. For the better part of the last decade, I've spent time in various financial management roles in a variety of SaaS and