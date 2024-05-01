Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO) Q1 2024 Earnings: Mixed Results Amid Revenue Decline and EPS Growth

Perdoceo's First Quarter Showcases Revenue Challenges Despite Increased Enrollments and EPS Growth

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Earnings Per Share: Reported at $0.59, surpassing the estimated $0.53.
  • Revenue: Totaled $168.3 million, above the estimated $163.32 million but down 14.0% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: Increased to $39.4 million from $34.5 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Operating Income: Rose by 6.8% to $46.3 million.
  • Total Student Enrollments: Grew by 9.0% to 41,300 students.
  • Cash and Equivalents: Ended the quarter with $642.4 million, up from $604.2 million at the end of the previous quarter.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on June 15, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On May 1, 2024, Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO, Financial) disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through its 8-K filing. The company reported a notable increase in earnings per share (EPS) but faced a significant decline in revenue, juxtaposed against a backdrop of rising student enrollments.

Financial Performance Overview

Perdoceo Education Corp, a prominent provider of online and campus-based education through its institutions, Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University System (AIUS), reported a mixed financial performance this quarter. The company's EPS rose to $0.59 from $0.50 in the prior year, surpassing the estimated EPS of $0.53. However, revenue fell to $168.3 million, a 14% decrease from $195.6 million in the previous year, and slightly above the estimated $163.32 million.

Operating income saw an increase of 6.8% to $46.3 million, while adjusted operating income decreased by 6.8% to $49.5 million. The company ended the quarter with a robust $642.4 million in cash and investments, reflecting a solid financial position.

Enrollment and Segment Performance

Total student enrollments increased by 9.0% to 41,300. Notably, enrollments at CTU surged by 28.5%, while AIUS experienced a decline of 22.9%. Revenue from CTU decreased by 8.8% to $113.6 million, and AIUS saw a more pronounced revenue drop of 23.1% to $54.5 million.

Strategic Focus and Management Commentary

President and CEO Todd Nelson highlighted the positive trends in student retention and engagement, attributing these to effective investments in student resources and technology. He expressed confidence in the company's strategic focus on enhancing student experiences and academic outcomes.

First quarter results were better than expected, as both academic institutions continue to experience positive trends within student retention and engagement,” stated Todd Nelson, President and CEO.

Outlook and Future Projections

Perdoceo provided an updated outlook for 2024, emphasizing continued investment in student support and technology, alongside strategic acquisitions and share repurchases. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, underscoring its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Operational and Financial Challenges

Despite the positive aspects of the quarter, the significant revenue decline poses challenges. The decrease in AIUS enrollments and segment revenue indicates potential issues in student acquisition and market positioning that could impact future performance.

Overall, while Perdoceo Education Corp navigates through revenue headwinds, its increased EPS and strong cash reserves position it to potentially weather uncertainties and invest in growth-oriented strategies. The increased focus on enhancing student services and technological capabilities is expected to play a crucial role in the company's ongoing efforts to improve academic outcomes and operational efficiency.

For more detailed information and analysis, interested parties can access the full earnings report and listen to the earnings call scheduled for May 1, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Perdoceo Education Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.