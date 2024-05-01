American Well Corp (AMWL) Q1 2024 Earnings: A Detailed Review

Comparing Performance Against Analyst Expectations and Exploring Future Prospects

18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $59.5 million in Q1 2024, falling short of estimates of $60.52 million.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $73.4 million, significantly above the estimated net loss of $54.00 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded a loss of $0.25 per share, falling short of the estimated loss per share of $0.19.
  • Gross Margin: Achieved a gross margin of 31% in the reported quarter.
  • Subscription Revenue: Subscription revenue reached $24.9 million during the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Posted an adjusted EBITDA of -$45.7 million, worsening from -$36.9 million in the previous quarter.
  • Guidance for 2024: Reaffirmed revenue guidance in the range of $259 to $269 million and adjusted EBITDA between -$160 million to -$155 million.
On May 1, 2024, American Well Corp (AMWL, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The telehealth company reported a total revenue of $59.5 million for the quarter, slightly underperforming against the analyst's expectation of $60.52 million. The net loss deepened to $73.4 million from the predicted $54 million, marking a significant divergence from both the expectations and the previous quarter's $50.0 million loss.

About American Well Corp

American Well Corp is a pioneer in the telehealth industry, providing a comprehensive digital care delivery platform, Amwell®, which supports a wide range of care needs from urgent to chronic conditions. The platform is designed to enable healthcare providers, insurers, and patients to interact seamlessly, supporting over 100 million covered lives through various health plans.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

The first quarter saw AMWL achieving a gross margin of 31% with total visits reaching 1.7 million, of which 68% were conducted on its new Converge platform. Despite these achievements, the company's adjusted EBITDA was reported at -$45.7 million, a decline from -$36.9 million in the previous quarter. This financial metric is crucial as it provides insights into the operational effectiveness excluding various non-cash expenses and one-time costs.

Operational and Strategic Developments

During the quarter, AMWL made significant operational strides, notably advancing its deployment of solutions for the Military Health System in collaboration with the Leidos Partnership for Defense Health. The company also highlighted its sales transformation initiatives which are expected to bolster enterprise selling and drive future growth.

Financial Outlook and Future Guidance

Looking ahead, American Well Corp reaffirmed its full-year 2024 guidance, projecting revenues between $259 million and $269 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss between $160 million and $155 million. The company also provided a preliminary outlook for 2025, anticipating revenue between $335 million and $350 million, and aims to achieve adjusted EBITDA breakeven by 2026.

Analysis of Financial Statements

The balance sheet reflects a strong cash position of $308.6 million, although down from $372 million at the end of 2023. The company's efforts to manage its operational costs and streamline its platform are evident, yet the increased net loss and negative adjusted EBITDA highlight ongoing challenges in achieving profitability.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

The earnings report has set a mixed tone for investors. While the revenue slightly missed analyst expectations and the net loss widened, the reaffirmed guidance and strategic advancements provide a hopeful outlook for the company's role in the expanding telehealth market. However, the path to profitability remains a critical area for potential investors to watch.

For more detailed information and to stay updated on AMWL's financial performance and strategic direction, visit Amwell's investor relations.

As American Well Corp continues to navigate the complexities of the telehealth industry, its ability to adapt and innovate will be crucial in shaping its future financial trajectory and market position.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from American Well Corp for further details.

