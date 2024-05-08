MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) Q1 2024 Earnings: Aligns with EPS Projections, Revenue Slightly Misses Estimates

Insights into MYR Group Inc.'s First Quarter Financial Performance

18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $815.6 million for Q1 2024, a slight increase of 0.5% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $854.13 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $18.9 million, aligning closely below the estimated $18.96 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $1.12 per diluted share, below the estimated $1.16.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 10.6% from 10.4% in the previous year, driven by better-than-expected productivity and favorable project outcomes.
  • Backlog: Decreased by 9.1% to $2.43 billion from the previous year's $2.67 billion, reflecting some project delays and market conditions.
  • Interest Expense: Increased to $1.1 million due to higher average debt balances and rising interest rates, compared to $0.6 million in Q1 2023.
  • Effective Tax Rate: Rose to 18.0% from 14.4% in the prior year, influenced by lower stock compensation tax benefits and other items.
Article's Main Image

On May 1, 2024, MYR Group Inc. (MYRG, Financial), a leader in electrical construction services in the U.S. and Canada, disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 through its 8-K filing. The company reported quarterly revenues of $815.6 million and net income of $18.9 million, or $1.12 per diluted share. These figures show a slight deviation from analyst expectations, which projected revenues of $854.13 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16.

1785773677837709312.png

MYR Group operates through two primary segments: Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). The T&D segment saw a revenue increase of 10.1% year-over-year, reaching $490.4 million, driven by higher distribution and transmission project revenues. Conversely, the C&I segment experienced a decline, with revenues dropping 11.2% to $325.2 million due to project delays.

Financial Highlights and Strategic Focus

The company's consolidated gross profit for the quarter increased to $86.2 million from $84.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, with a gross margin improvement to 10.6% from 10.4%. This margin enhancement reflects better-than-expected productivity and favorable joint venture outcomes, which were slightly offset by labor inefficiencies and rising supply chain costs.

However, MYR faced challenges including increased selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose to $62.2 million due to higher employee-related costs and incentive compensation. Interest expenses also grew due to higher debt balances and rising interest rates.

CEO Rick Swartz commented on the results, stating, "Our first quarter 2024 financials resulted in a slight increase in revenues and consolidated gross profit compared to the same period of 2023." He also highlighted ongoing supply chain and regulatory challenges but remained positive about the healthy bidding activity and the company's strategic focus on expanding customer relationships and capturing new opportunities.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Analysis

As of March 31, 2024, MYR Group reported a strong balance sheet with $434.3 million of borrowing availability under its $490 million revolving credit facility. The company's total assets were $1.58 billion, with shareholders' equity at $663.7 million.

The cash flow statements reveal a net cash provided by operating activities of $7.69 million, a decrease from $37.16 million in the prior year, primarily due to changes in working capital and increased capital expenditures, which totaled $25.78 million for property and equipment purchases.

Outlook and Forward-Looking Statements

Looking ahead, MYR Group is cautiously optimistic about its performance for the remainder of 2024, focusing on overcoming the supply chain disruptions and regulatory hurdles that have impacted the industry. The company's backlog as of March 31, 2024, stood at $2.43 billion, indicating a solid pipeline of future projects, although this represents a decrease from the previous year.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to participate in the upcoming conference call scheduled for May 2, 2024, to discuss these results and future strategies in more detail.

For detailed financial tables and further information, please refer to MYR Group Inc.'s official earnings release and filings with the SEC.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MYR Group Inc for further details.

