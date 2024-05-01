Knowles Corp (KN) Q1 2024 Earnings: Surpasses Revenue Estimates with Strong Operational Performance

Comprehensive Analysis and Future Outlook

Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $196.4 million, up 36.1% year-over-year, surpassing the estimate of $195.23 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $2.5 million, significantly below the estimated $16.69 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.20, exceeding the estimated $0.18.
  • Net Cash from Operating Activities: Reached $17.3 million, exceeding the high end of the guided range.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Non-GAAP gross profit margin stood at 38.0%, reflecting a slight improvement from the previous year's 37.7%.
  • Q2 2024 Revenue Outlook: Projected to be between $199 million and $209 million, indicating a potential sequential increase.
  • Q2 2024 EPS Guidance: Non-GAAP diluted EPS forecasted to be between $0.22 and $0.26, suggesting growth expectations.
Article's Main Image

On May 1, 2024, Knowles Corp (KN, Financial), a leading global supplier of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, released its 8-K filing detailing the financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company reported a revenue of $196.4 million, which not only surpassed the analyst's expectations of $195.23 million but also marked a significant improvement from the previous year's $144.3 million.

Knowles Corp is renowned for its high-performance components and solutions, including capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filters, advanced medtech microphones, and balanced armature speakers. The company operates through three segments, with the majority of its revenue derived from the Consumer MEMS Microphones segment.

Financial Performance Highlights

The first quarter of 2024 saw Knowles achieving a gross profit of $69.9 million or 35.6% of revenues, compared to $53.8 million or 37.3% in Q1 2023. The non-GAAP gross profit stood at $74.7 million or 38.0% of revenues. Notably, the diluted earnings per share were reported at $0.03, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share at $0.20, aligning closely with the estimated $0.18.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $17.3 million, significantly above the high end of the company's guided range. This robust cash generation underscores Knowles' operational efficiency and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

1785774805245652992.png

Operational and Strategic Developments

President and CEO Jeffrey Niew highlighted the double-digit year-over-year revenue growth across all segments, attributing it to strong execution despite ongoing inventory challenges in various markets. The company's focus on transitioning to higher value markets and products is expected to continue driving growth throughout 2024.

Looking ahead to Q2 2024, Knowles anticipates revenue between $199 million and $209 million, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.22 to $0.26. The projected net cash from operating activities is expected to be between $20 million and $30 million, reflecting continued strong performance.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

Knowles' ability to exceed revenue expectations and maintain a stable profit margin has been well-received by investors and analysts alike. The company's strategic focus on high-growth markets and operational excellence positions it favorably for sustained growth. Moreover, the detailed financial metrics and forward-looking guidance provide a clear picture of Knowles' commitment to transparency and shareholder value.

The company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss these results and provide additional insights into its strategic initiatives and outlook. This proactive engagement with the investment community highlights Knowles' dedication to maintaining open lines of communication and fostering investor confidence.

In conclusion, Knowles Corp's Q1 2024 results not only demonstrate its resilience and adaptability in a dynamic market environment but also reinforce its strategic direction towards higher value markets. As the company continues to innovate and optimize its operations, it remains well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive long-term shareholder value.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Knowles Corp for further details.

