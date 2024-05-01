SP Plus Corp (SP) Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings: A Detailed Review

Comparative Analysis of SP Plus Corp's Performance Against Analyst Estimates

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $451.9M, up by 6.2% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $449.00M.
  • Net Income: $7.6M, down from $8.4M in the previous year, falling short of estimates of $13.00M.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $0.38, below the estimated $0.67.
  • Gross Profit: Increased by 8% year-over-year to $59.3M, with adjusted gross profit also up 8% to $63.0M, indicating strong profit growth.
  • Operating Income: Slightly decreased to $18.9M from $19.3M year-over-year.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities significantly increased to $14.6M from $7.7M in the previous year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Marked a substantial increase to $8.4M, up from $0.3M year-over-year, reflecting improved operational efficiency.
Article's Main Image

On May 1, 2024, SP Plus Corp (SP, Financial) released its 8-K filing, unveiling its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company reported a robust performance with significant year-over-year growth in key financial metrics, setting records in gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, which both increased by 8%. This performance is particularly notable in the context of the company's operations, which span across parking management, ground transportation, and related services in North America and Europe.

1785775352010928128.png

Company Overview

SP Plus Corp provides a comprehensive suite of services including on-site parking management, valet services, and shuttle operations, primarily serving urban markets and airports. The company operates through two main segments: Commercial and Aviation, with the majority of its revenue derived from the Commercial segment. SP Plus is also focusing on expanding its technology solutions, aiming to generate 10% of its gross profit from these services by 2025.

Financial Performance Highlights

The company's total services revenue for Q1 2024 reached $451.9 million, up from $425.3 million in Q1 2023. SP Plus reported a GAAP net income of $7.6 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, which is slightly below the $8.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, reported in the previous year. However, adjusted net income per diluted share showed an improvement, rising from $0.58 in Q1 2023 to $0.61 in Q1 2024.

Significantly, SP Plus's adjusted gross profit saw an 8% increase to $63.0 million, driven by higher technology-related fees and growth in same-location services. This aligns closely with analyst estimates, which projected an earnings per share of $0.67 and net income of $13.00 million for the quarter. The reported figures underscore the company's effective strategy and operational efficiency, despite a slight decrease in GAAP net income attributable to SP Plus.

Operational and Strategic Developments

During the quarter, SP Plus expanded its market presence by adding 16 new Sphere technology locations, bringing the total to 86 over the last twelve months. The Aviation segment reported a 19% increase in gross profit on a reported basis and a 17% increase on an adjusted basis, benefiting from new airport contract wins and high travel volumes. The Commercial segment also performed well with a 4% increase in reported gross profit and a 5% increase in adjusted gross profit.

Challenges and Market Position

Despite the positive trends, SP Plus faces ongoing challenges, including intense competition and the need to continuously innovate in a rapidly evolving industry. The pending acquisition by Metropolis Technologies, expected to close in 2024, also presents both opportunities and risks that could impact future performance and strategic direction.

Financial Health and Future Outlook

SP Plus's balance sheet remains solid, with total assets of $1,142.4 million as of March 31, 2024. The company's strategic focus on leveraging technology to enhance service offerings and operational efficiency is expected to support sustained growth and profitability. With a high location retention rate of 94% and record technology transaction volumes, SP Plus is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the parking and transportation management industry.

For more detailed financial analysis and future updates on SP Plus Corp, stay tuned to GuruFocus.com.

Contact: Kevin Waldersen, Director, Financial Analysis, [email protected]

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SP Plus Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.