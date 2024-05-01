Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) Exceeds Q1 Revenue Expectations and Demonstrates Robust Growth

Comprehensive Analysis of Q1 2024 Earnings: Surpassing Revenue Forecasts with Strategic Expansions

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Achieved $102.7 million, up 21.4% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $100.54 million.
  • Net Income: Reported at $2.2 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $5.4 million in the prior year, below estimates of $22.44 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $0.01, below the estimated $0.09.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Grew by 42.9% to $32.2 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of 470 basis points to 31.3%.
  • Gross Margin: Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 78%, up 210 basis points year-over-year.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenue: Rose to $402.3 million, marking a 19% increase from the previous year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Increased by 38.3% to $8.6 million, reflecting stronger operational efficiency.
Article's Main Image

On May 1, 2024, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN, Financial), a prominent provider of SaaS-based investment management solutions, released its 8-K filing, announcing a significant year-over-year revenue increase in its first quarter financial results for 2024. The company reported a record quarterly revenue of $102.7 million, marking a 21% increase from the previous year and surpassing the analyst's expectation of $100.54 million.

Clearwater Analytics specializes in delivering automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services. Its solutions cater to a diverse clientele including insurers, investment managers, and government entities, primarily within the United States.

1785778234865119232.png

Financial Highlights and Operational Achievements

The company's adjusted EBITDA saw a remarkable rise to $32.2 million, up 43% compared to the same period last year, with adjusted EBITDA margins expanding by 470 basis points to 31.3%. This improvement underscores Clearwater's enhanced operational efficiency and robust margin expansion strategies. Furthermore, Clearwater reported a gross profit of $74.5 million with a GAAP gross margin of 72.6%, and a non-GAAP gross margin of 78%, reflecting a 210 basis point improvement year-over-year.

Net income stood at $2.2 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $5.4 million in Q1 2023. This profitability reflects Clearwater's effective cost management and operational improvements. Additionally, the company's cash position remains strong with cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $296.5 million as of March 31, 2024.

Strategic Initiatives and Market Expansion

CEO Sandeep Sahai highlighted the strategic acquisitions of Wilshire Advisors' risk, performance, and analytics products, and JUMP Technology, enhancing Clearwater's offerings to the middle and front office. These acquisitions are pivotal in Clearwater's strategy to expand its total addressable market (TAM) and reinforce its market position.

The company also reported a gross revenue retention rate of 99% and an impressive net revenue retention rate of 110%, indicating strong customer satisfaction and successful cross-selling and upselling strategies.

Forward Guidance and Outlook

For Q2 2024, Clearwater anticipates revenues between $105 million and $106 million, projecting a year-over-year growth of approximately 17% to 18%. For the full year, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $438 million to $442 million, with an adjusted EBITDA between $137 million and $139 million.

Conclusion

Clearwater Analytics' Q1 2024 results not only exceeded revenue expectations but also demonstrated significant profitability improvements and strategic advancements. The company's focus on expanding its product offerings and enhancing operational efficiencies are likely to sustain its growth trajectory and strengthen its market leadership in investment management solutions.

Investors and stakeholders may look forward to continued growth and innovation from Clearwater Analytics as it capitalizes on emerging market opportunities and drives greater value across its operations.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.