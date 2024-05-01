Stoneridge Inc (SRI) Q1 2024 Earnings: Misses EPS Estimates Amidst Operational Challenges

Despite Challenges, Stoneridge Maintains Full-Year Guidance on Strong Sales Outlook

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $239.2 million, surpassing the estimate of $223.0 million.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $6.126 million, greater than the estimated net loss of $1.00 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported a loss of $0.22 per share, higher than the estimated loss of $0.04 per share.
  • Gross Profit: Achieved $48.4 million, representing 20.2% of sales.
  • Operating Income: Recorded at $0.3 million, which is 0.1% of sales, impacted by additional warranty-related expenses.
  • EBITDA: Reached $6.6 million or 2.8% of sales, including negative effects from non-operating expenses and warranty costs.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Maintained, with projected sales between $990 million and $1,010 million and EPS between $0.30 and $0.40.
Article's Main Image

On May 1, 2024, Stoneridge Inc (SRI, Financial) disclosed its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through its 8-K filing. The company, a prominent manufacturer of electrical and electronic components for automotive vehicles, reported a quarterly revenue of $239.2 million, surpassing the analyst's expectation of $223 million. However, it recorded a loss per share (EPS) of $(0.22), which was significantly below the estimated $(0.04).

Company Overview

Stoneridge Inc specializes in producing a range of components including instrumentation systems, vehicle management electronics, and sensors, primarily for the automotive sector. The company operates through segments such as Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil, with a significant portion of its revenue generated from the Electronics segment.

Financial Performance and Key Challenges

The first quarter saw a robust top-line growth driven by an 11.1% increase in Electronics sales, amounting to $156.1 million, primarily due to higher demand in the European and North American commercial vehicle markets. However, the Control Devices and Stoneridge Brazil segments experienced declines, impacting overall profitability. Notably, the company faced approximately $4.3 million in unexpected costs due to warranty-related expenses and non-operating foreign exchange impacts, which unfavorably affected both EBITDA and EPS.

Strategic Initiatives and Forward Outlook

Despite the setbacks in Q1, Stoneridge's management remains optimistic about the company's strategic direction. President and CEO Jim Zizelman highlighted the ongoing efforts to enhance material cost management and operational efficiencies, which are expected to bolster profitability in the upcoming quarters. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2024 guidance, projecting sales between $990 million to $1,010 million and an EPS range of $0.30 to $0.40.

Detailed Financials

The quarter concluded with a net loss of $6.126 million, compared to a net loss of $7.386 million in the same period last year. The improvement was partly due to a reduction in costs of goods sold and slightly higher gross profit margins. Operating income was just $0.3 million, or 0.1% of sales, significantly impacted by the additional costs mentioned earlier. The balance sheet remains stable with net cash provided by operating activities showing a positive shift to $9.109 million from a negative $9.182 million in Q1 2023.

Management Commentary

"Our first quarter performance, despite facing some headwinds, shows the resilience of our operational strategy and the ongoing demand for our high-tech solutions in the automotive sector," said Zizelman. "We are committed to overcoming the temporary challenges and are focused on sustaining our growth trajectory through strategic initiatives and market expansion."

Conclusion

Stoneridge Inc's first quarter of 2024 reflects a mixed financial performance with significant revenue growth but challenges that impacted profitability. With strategic measures in place to address these issues and a strong sales outlook, Stoneridge aims to achieve its set targets for the year, potentially offering an appealing prospect for investors looking at long-term growth and stability in the automotive component sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Stoneridge Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.