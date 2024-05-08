Market Overview

The major stock indices experienced limited fluctuation in early trading as investors awaited key market events. The advance-decline line showed a slight preference for advancers at both the NYSE and Nasdaq. Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) unanimous decision to maintain the fed funds rate at 5.25-5.50%, markets initially showed little reaction. However, stocks rallied after Fed Chair Powell indicated that a rate hike was unlikely in the near future. This statement prompted a drop in market rates, with major indices subsequently rising by over 1.0%.

Interest Rates and Bonds

The yield on the 2-year note, highly sensitive to fed funds rate changes, decreased by 11 basis points to 4.94%. The 10-year note yield also fell by nine basis points to 4.60%. Despite these declines, a late-day loss of momentum, driven by uncertainties about prolonged high rates, left major indices close to their pre-event levels.

Stock Performance

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) saw a slight increase of 0.2%, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite recorded losses of 0.3%. Amazon.com (AMZN, Financial) supported the broader market with a 2.3% increase in its stock price. Conversely, significant earnings-related declines were seen in CVS Health (CVS, Financial), Starbucks (SBUX, Financial), and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS, Financial), which notably impacted the market.

Economic Data Insights

Recent economic reports present a mixed scenario with weakening manufacturing activity and rising prices:

Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications Index decreased by 2.3%.

April ADP Employment Change reported at 192K, above expectations.

The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI and ISM Manufacturing Index both indicated a contraction in manufacturing activity.

March JOLTS reported job openings at 8.488 million, with a slight revision in prior data.

March Construction Spending showed a decline, possibly due to increased financing costs and stricter lending standards.

Upcoming Economic Data

Key reports to be released include:

Weekly Initial and Continuing Claims, March Trade Balance, and preliminary Q1 Productivity and Unit Labor Costs.

March Factory Orders and Weekly Natural Gas Inventories.

Global Markets and Commodities

European and Asian markets showed mixed closures while commodities like crude oil and natural gas saw price adjustments. Precious metals like gold and silver reported gains, whereas copper experienced a slight decline.

Guru Stock Picks

John Hussman has made the following transactions:

Reduce in HCA by 40%

Sold out in OMC

Add in AKAM by 900%

New position in ANIP

Baillie Gifford has made the following transactions:

Reduce in FRPT by 8.1%

Sold out in HUYA

Add in CCU by 124.26%

New position in KSPI

Today's News

Qualcomm (QCOM, Financial) saw its shares jump 4.5% after providing optimistic third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts that surpassed analysts' expectations. This positive outlook follows a robust performance in the second quarter, where Qualcomm reported earnings of $2.44 per share and revenue of $9.39 billion. The company's automotive sales notably increased by 35%, contributing to the overall strong results. This news also positively impacted other semiconductor stocks like Broadcom (AVGO), Intel (INTC), and Nvidia (NVDA).

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) announced a significant reorganization, which includes laying off at least 200 employees from its core teams. The restructuring will also see some positions being relocated to India and Mexico. This move is part of a broader trend of job cuts across the company, affecting various departments throughout the year.

The Federal Trade Commission is close to approving Exxon Mobil's (XOM, Financial) acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD, Financial) for $60 billion. The approval is contingent on the condition that Pioneer's founder, Scott Sheffield, will not join Exxon's board. This decision comes amidst ongoing legal challenges and allegations of collusion among oil producers in the Permian Basin.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH, Financial) CEO Andrew Witty disclosed that the company paid a $22 million ransom following a cyberattack on its Change Healthcare IT systems. This breach disrupted services nationwide, affecting numerous healthcare providers. Witty testified before Congress, outlining the steps UnitedHealth has taken to enhance security, including implementing multifactor authentication across its systems.

Apple (AAPL, Financial) is gearing up to release its second-quarter earnings, with analysts forecasting a decline in revenue and earnings per share. This report is highly anticipated, especially considering Apple's recent underperformance compared to its tech peers and its efforts to integrate generative AI into its products.

Amazon (AMZN, Financial) continues to expand its generative AI capabilities, which are now generating significant revenue. This development is part of Amazon's broader strategy to strengthen its cloud computing platform, AWS, by integrating advanced AI features that appeal to developers and businesses.

Carvana (CVNA, Financial) reported a record net income of $49 million for the first quarter, with a notable increase in revenue and retail units sold. The company anticipates further growth in the upcoming quarter, reflecting a stable market environment and improved economic conditions.

