On May 1, 2024, Alan Ramsay, the Chief Accounting Officer of Maplebear Inc (CART, Financial), sold 12,178 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Maplebear Inc operates in the technology sector, providing innovative solutions to streamline retail and e-commerce operations. The company has been a key player in integrating technology with traditional retail models to enhance consumer experience and operational efficiency.

Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 24,291 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases. The recent sale was executed at a price of $34.9 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $426,962.2. This sale has adjusted the insider's holdings in the company.

The market cap of Maplebear Inc stands at $9.43 billion, reflecting its significant presence in the market. The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are accessible for further details on the company's financial health and stock valuation.

Over the past year, Maplebear Inc has seen a total of 15 insider buys and 13 insider sells. The insider transaction trend can be visualized in the following chart:

